The AC/DC Aussie Tour Jigsaw Puzzle. We Have Another Piece! - Noise11.com

More details of the much-rumoured impending AC/DC Australian dates appear to have been leaked out of Adelaide with FiveAA’s Leith Forrest hearing that as well as the Melbourne and Adelaide dates, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth will be included.

Melbourne’s Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece confirmed to 3AW breakfast that discussions are underway in Melbourne for an event in November to set up the 50th anniversary of the ‘It’s a Long Way To The Top’ video in February 2026 and in doing so effectively confirmed the tour is happening.

FiveAA’s Leith Forrest sourced a 30 November date from an anonymous source for AC/DC in Adelaide aligned with the Supercars. According to Leith’s source, it looking like AC/DC will be playing the night after the already announced Lenny Kravitz event (on November 30) but not at the same venue as Lenny. Leith hears a larger space is being looked at to avoid the overcrowding issues they had with Robbie Williams.

Multiple dates for Sydney, Perth and Brisbane are also expected to be announced with two final shows being for Brisbane speculated for mid-December.

Nothing has been confirmed so this is all speculation at this point. Considering Melbourne’s Lord Mayor has gone on the record on 3AW and said plans are underway for a November event around the tour, I guess we are just all now waiting for the official word from the promoter.

AC/DC’s most recent show was in Cleveland. Before Australia the European tour will commence in Prague, Czech Republic on 26 June.

What to expect? AC/DC’s show doesn’t sway much from night to night. A song or two may be juggled but this will effectively be the setlist:

AC/DC Setlist, Cleveland, 28 May 2025

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Back in Black (from Back In Black, 1980)

Demon Fire (from Power Up, 2020)

Shot Down in Flames (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Thunderstruck (from The Razor’s Edge, 1990)

Have a Drink on Me (from Back In Black, 1980)

Hells Bells (from Back In Black, 1980)

Shot in the Dark (from Power Up, 2020)

Stiff Upper Lip (from Stiff Upper Lip, 2000)

Highway to Hell (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Shoot to Thrill (from Back In Black, 1980)

Sin City (from Powerage, 1978)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Train (from Black Ice, 2008)

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)

High Voltage (from TNT, 1975)

Riff Raff (from Powerage, 1978)

You Shook Me All Night Long (from Back In Black, 1980)

Whole Lotta Rosie (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Let There Be Rock (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

TNT (from TNT, 1975)

For Those About To Rock (from For Those About To Rock, 1981)

Here is the opening minute of the Power Up tour:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook