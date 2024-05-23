The Beatles ‘Love’ To End After 18 Years In Las Vegas - Noise11.com

The Beatles and Cirque du Soleil co-production of ‘Love’ is coming to an end after 18 years in Las Vegas.

11.5 million people have seen ‘Love’ since it started. Cirque du Soleil’s Stephane Lefebrve said, “It’s been an honor for all of us at Cirque du Soleil to collaborate with The Beatles and Apple Corps Ltd. on what can only be described as a masterpiece. We are grateful to the creators, cast, crew and all involved in bringing this show to life and we know The Beatles LOVE will live on long after the final bow.”

The show started through the close friendship of Beatles George Harrison and Cirque founder Guy Laliberte.

Since the show began in 2006, the audience has been showered with 13.5 tons of confetti. Each show has 750,000 lumens in projections, 500 props and uses 20,000 LED lights.

The artists use 11,600 costume pieces, 250 pairs of shoes and 225 wigs per night.

11 cast members have been with the show since Day 1. After the years, 44 different nationalities have been represented.

130 Beatles songs were used to create the 26 track soundtrack with elements of various songs merged to make the unique soundtrack for the show. The Beatles original producer Sir George Martin initially worked on the soundtrack with his son Giles. Giles took over “the family business” when his father passed away in 2016.

The final performance of ‘Love’ will be on 7 July at The Mirage in Vegas. ‘Love’ has never played outside Vegas. There is no word if the show will move on to other territories after the Vegas finale.

