The Beatles Soar Anew with The Making of Free As A Bird Video - Noise11.com

Nearly five decades after a humble cassette tape, Free As A Bird has finally taken full flight in an all-new 4K video. John Lennon recorded the original demo in 1977, a bare-bones home recording that remained an intimate artifact of his creativity. In 1995, Yoko Ono passed that tape to Paul, George, and Ringo, who, with producer Jeff Lynne, transformed it into the first “new” Beatles single in 25 years during the Anthology sessions.

Now, as part of the ambitious Anthology Collection 2025, Free As A Bird emerges again, this time with a brand-new mix from Jeff Lynne, available to stream and featured prominently on the forthcoming Anthology 4 volume.

This refreshed version employs the latest in audio restoration technology to isolate Lennon’s vocals from the original cassette, offering a clarity and warmth previously unattainable. John’s voice emerges with newfound purity, and the arrangement feels revitalised, more present, and emotionally immediate.

The 2025 remix brings out subtle details, like a clearer acoustic guitar and a sharper tambourine, that breathe rich new colour into a well-loved classic. Fans who first embraced the song in 1995 will find it newly energised, while a new generation can experience the track with a vividness that bridges past and present.

The update extends beyond audio. The original music video, where a bird charts the Beatles’ journey via cryptic vignettes, has been fully restored in 4K. A new “Making Of” featurette offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the video’s symbolism and craftsmanship.

“I thought it’d be interesting to go back through the history… like a bird. Have the bird fly through The Beatles’ past,” reflects director Joe Pytka, who created a visual puzzle that continues to intrigue fans. Nearly three decades on, enthusiasts are still uncovering hidden Easter eggs and lyrical references woven into the film.

This resurgence of Free As A Bird heralds the arrival of Anthology 4, a new chapter in the Beatles’ Anthology saga. Announced for release in November as part of the Anthology Collection 2025, the set has been described as the ultimate story of The Beatles, blending music, text, and film into a comprehensive legacy package.

Anthology 4 spans two CDs (or three LPs) and features 13 previously unreleased recordings from studio sessions and demos, alongside 17 rare tracks resurrected from Super-Deluxe editions. It also includes the new 2025 mixes of Free As A Bird and Real Love, plus the 2023 single Now And Then.

Here is the full tracklisting for Anthology 4:

CD 1:

I Saw Her Standing There (Take 2)

Money (That’s What I Want) (RM7 undubbed)

This Boy (Takes 12 & 13)

Tell Me Why (Takes 4 & 5)

If I Fell (Take 11)

Matchbox (Take 1)

Every Little Thing (Takes 6 & 7)

I Need You (Take 1)

I’ve Just Seen A Face (Take 3)

In My Life (Take 1)

Nowhere Man (First version – Take 2)

Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version – unnumbered mix)

Love You To (Take 7)

Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 26)

She’s Leaving Home (Take 1 – instrumental)

CD 2:

Baby, You’re a Rich Man (Takes 11 & 12)

All You Need Is Love (Rehearsal for BBC broadcast)

The Fool On The Hill (Take 5 – instrumental)

I Am The Walrus (Take 19 – strings, brass, clarinet overdub)

Hey Bulldog (Take 4 – instrumental)

Good Night (Take 10 with a guitar part from Take 5)

While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Third Version – Take 27)

(You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care (Studio jam)

Helter Skelter (Second version – Take 17)

I Will (Take 29)

Can You Take Me Back? (Take 1)

Julia (Two rehearsals)

Get Back (Take 8)

Octopus’s Garden (Rehearsal)

Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

Something (Take 39 – instrumental – strings only)

Free As A Bird (2025 mix)

Real Love (2025 mix)

Now And Then

The full tracklisting for the full Anthology box is here

The Anthology Collection 2025 is designed as a multimedia celebration. Giles Martin has remastered the first three Anthology volumes, and the full box set, available November 21 on 8 CDs and 12 LPs, comes with new voiceovers, deluxe packaging, sleevenotes by Kevin Howlett, and restored imagery.

On October 14, fans can also revisit the Anthology book in a new 25th-anniversary edition, featuring personal reflections from John, Paul, George, Ringo, and close collaborators like Neil Aspinall, George Martin, and Derek Taylor. Then, from November 26, the restored Anthology documentary will arrive on Disney+, complete with a brand-new ninth episode packed with unseen behind-the-scenes content.

