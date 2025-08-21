The Beatles Anthology 4 Tracklisting and All The Details of the 2025 Release Revealed - Noise11.com

The tracklisting for The Beatles ‘Anthology 4’ has been revealed by The Beatles’ Apple Records. According to Apple, ‘Anthology 2025’ is the ultimate story of The Beatles, told through a unique album collection, 25th Anniversary book, and Disney+ series.

The Beatles teased Anthology 4 earlier this week but we now learn the project will be a 8CD/12LP box set, an expanded edition of the Anthology documentary for Disney+ and the reissue of the bool.

The Anthology documentary series has been restored and remastered by Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post team. The series traces the band’s legendary journey, beginning in Liverpool and captivating the world.

A brand-new episode is included, featuring unseen footage of Paul, George, and Ringo working together on Anthology in 1995–96. The Disney+ series will begin streaming on November 26, 2025.

The Anthology Collection CD and vinyl box sets arrive on November 21 and include remasters of the original Anthology Volumes 1–3, alongside Anthology 4, a new volume featuring unheard and rare material.

“Free as a Bird” (2025 mix) is available to stream now, newly mixed by Jeff Lynne. The landmark video has also been fully restored in 4K.

The 25th-anniversary book is available for pre-order, with the Disney+ series arriving this autumn.

Here is The Beatles’ trailer for the 25th anniversary of The Beatles Anthology book:

The Anthology Collection is a unique insight into the early development of The Beatles’ most iconic songs, told through the lens of the band.

Arriving alongside 2025 remasters of Anthology volumes 1-3 by Giles Martin is Anthology 4 — a brand new volume featuring 13 previously-unreleased tracks. Glimpse into the recording process of iconic songs like While My Guitar Gently Weeps, In My Life & Nowhere Man, and also experience the stunning 2025 mixes of Free As A Bird & Real Love.

The Anthology Collection is available in CD and Vinyl box sets. Four photo art cards in a unique numbered envelope are included exclusively with box sets ordered from The Beatles Official Store.

CD Tracklisting:

RELEASE DATE: 21 NOVEMBER, 2025

4 x 2CD albums in gatefold digisleeves with booklets in slipcase + 4 x photo art cards in unique numbered envelope

The Anthology Collection 8CD set includes the three groundbreaking Anthology albums from the mid-1990s, remastered in 2025 by Giles Martin, plus a new compilation, Anthology 4. Containing 191 tracks, the collection’s studio outtakes, live performances, broadcasts and demos reveal the musical development of The Beatles from 1958 to the final single ‘Now And Then’ released in 2023.

Anthology 4 features 13 previously unreleased tracks and 17 songs selected from Super Deluxe versions of five classic albums. In addition to fascinating outtakes dating from 1963 to 1969, the album includes new 2025 mixes by Jeff Lynne of ‘Free As A Bird’ and ‘Real Love’. Furthermore,

Anthology 4 presents 17 tracks that were previously unavailable on CD.

Each 2CD album in the set is housed in a gatefold digisleeve, with a 40+ page booklet featuring the original art, sleevenotes by Mark Lewisohn, and restored photos for Anthology 1-3; Anthology 4 has brand new sleevenotes written by Kevin Howlett alongside photos. The outer slipcase features the original Klaus Voorman triptych art, and a 3/4 O-Card image of the band with track listing.

The Beatles Store exclusive format will contain 4 x CD-size band photo art cards in a custom black, numbered envelope (8000 total).

8CD Tracklist

Anthology 1-3 track listing remains as per original releases.

Anthology 1

CD Disc One:

1. Free As A Bird (1995 mix)

2. John Lennon Speech 1

3. That’ll Be The Day

4. In Spite Of All The Danger

5. Paul McCartney Speech 1

6. Hallelujah, I Love Her So (Home demo)

7. You’ll Be Mine (Home demo)

8. Cayenne (Home demo)

9. Paul McCartney Speech 2

10. My Bonnie

11. Ain’t She Sweet

12. Cry For A Shadow

13. John Lennon Speech 2

14. Brian Epstein Speech 1

15. Searchin’ (Decca audition)

16. Three Cool Cats (Decca audition)

17. The Sheik Of Araby (Decca audition)

18. Like Dreamers Do (Decca audition)

19. Hello Little Girl (Decca audition)

20. Brian Epstein Speech 2

21. Besame Mucho (June 1962 version)

22. Love Me Do (First version)

23. How Do You Do It

24. Please Please Me (First version)

25. One After 909 (Takes 3, 4 and 5)

26. One After 909 (Edit of Takes 4 and 5)

27. Lend Me Your Comb (BBC recording)

28. I’ll Get You (Sunday Night at the London Palladium)

29. John Lennon Speech 3

30. I Saw Her Standing There (Live in Stockholm)

31. From Me To You (Live in Stockholm)

32. Money (That’s What I Want) (Live in Stockholm)

33. You Really Got A Hold On Me (Live in Stockholm)

34. Roll Over Beethoven (Live in Stockholm)

CD Disc Two:

1. She Loves You (Royal Variety Performance)

2. Till There Was You (Royal Variety Performance)

3. Twist And Shout (Royal Variety Performance)

4. This Boy (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

5. I Want To Hold Your Hand (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

6. Speech From The Morecambe And Wise Show

7. Moonlight Bay (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

8. Can’t Buy Me Love (Take 2 with solo from Take 1)

9. All My Loving (The Ed Sullivan Show)

10. You Can’t Do That (Take 6)

11. And I Love Her (Take 2)

12. A Hard Day’s Night (Take 1)

13. I Wanna Be Your Man (Around The Beatles)

14. Long Tall Sally (Around The Beatles)

15. Boys (Around The Beatles session)

16. Shout (Around The Beatles)

17. I’ll Be Back (Take 2)

18. I’ll Be Back (Take 3)

19. You Know What To Do (Demo)

20. No Reply (Demo)

21. Mr Moonlight (Takes 1 and 4)

22. Leave My Kitten Alone (Take 5)

23. No Reply (Take 2)

24. Eight Days A Week (Takes 1, 2 and 4)

25. Eight Days A Week (Take 5)

26. Kansas City / Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey! (Take 2)

Anthology 2

CD Disc One:

1. Real Love (1996 mix)

2. Yes It Is (Takes 2 and 14)

3. I’m Down (Take 1)

4. You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away (Take 5)

5. If You’ve Got Trouble (Take 1)

6. That Means A Lot (Take 1)

7. Yesterday (Take 1)

8. It’s Only Love (Takes 3 and 2)

9. I Feel Fine (Blackpool Night Out)

10. Ticket To Ride (Blackpool Night Out)

11. Yesterday (Blackpool Night Out)

12. Help! (Blackpool Night Out)

13. Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby (Live at Shea Stadium, New York)

14. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Take 1)

15. I’m Looking Through You (Take 1)

16. 12-Bar Original (Take 2 edited)

17. Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

18. Got To Get You Into My Life (Take 5)

19. And Your Bird Can Sing (Take 2)

20. Taxman (Take 11)

21. Eleanor Rigby (Take 14 – Strings only)

22. I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal)

23. I’m Only Sleeping (Take 1)

24. Rock And Roll Music (Live in Tokyo)

25. She’s A Woman (Live in Tokyo)

CD Disc Two:

1. Strawberry Fields Forever (Home demo sequence)

2. Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 1)

3. Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 7 and edit piece)

4. Penny Lane (Remix)

5. A Day In The Life (Takes 1, 2, 6 and orchestra)

6. Good Morning Good Morning (Take 8)

7. Only A Northern Song (Takes 3 and 12)

8. Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (Takes 1 and 2)

9. Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (Take 7)

10. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Takes 6, 7 and 8)

11. Within You Without You (Instrumental)

12. Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (Take 5)

13. You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) (Stereo remix)

14. I Am The Walrus (Take 16)

15. The Fool On The Hill (Demo)

16. Your Mother Should Know (Take 27)

17. The Fool On The Hill (Take 4)

18. Hello, Goodbye (Take 16)

19. Lady Madonna (Takes 3 and 4)

20. Across The Universe (Take 2)

Anthology 3

CD Disc One:

1. A Beginning

2. Happiness Is A Warm Gun (Esher demo with false start)

3. Helter Skelter (Take 2 edited)

4. Mean Mr Mustard (Esher demo)

5. Polythene Pam (Esher demo)

6. Glass Onion (Esher demo)

7. Junk (Esher demo)

8. Piggies (Esher demo)

9. Honey Pie (Esher demo edited)

10. Don’t Pass Me By (Take 3 with Take 5 vocal)

11. Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (First version – Take 5)

12. Good Night (Rehearsal and Take 34)

13. Cry Baby Cry (Take 1)

14. Blackbird (Take 4)

15. Sexy Sadie (Take 6)

16. While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Acoustic version – Take 1)

17. Hey Jude (Take 2)

18. Not Guilty (Take 102 edited)

19. Mother Nature’s Son (Take 2)

20. Glass Onion (Original mono mix)

21. Rocky Raccoon (Take 8)

22. What’s The New Mary Jane (Take 4)

23. Step Inside Love / Los Paranoias (Studio jam)

24. I’m So Tired (Edit of Takes 3, 6 and 9)

25. I Will (Take 1)

26. Why Don’t We Do It In The Road (Take 4)

27. Julia (Take 2)

CD Disc Two:

1. I’ve Got A Feeling (Apple Studio)

2. She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Apple Studio)

3. Dig A Pony (Apple Studio)

4. Two Of Us (Apple Studio)

5. For You Blue (Apple Studio)

6. Teddy Boy (Apple Studio)

7. Medley: Rip It Up / Shake, Rattle And Roll / Blue Suede Shoes (Apple Studio jam)

8. The Long And Winding Road (Apple Studio)

9. Oh! Darling (Apple Studio)

10. All Things Must Pass (Demo)

11. Mailman, Bring Me No More Blues (Apple Studio jam)

12. Get Back (Third rooftop performance)

13. Old Brown Shoe (Demo)

14. Octopus’s Garden (Take 2)

15. Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 5)

16. Something (Demo)

17. Come Together (Take 1)

18. Come and Get It (Demo – 1996 remix)

19. Ain’t She Sweet (Studio jam)

20. Because (Vocals only)

21. Let It Be (Apple Studio)

22. I Me Mine (Take 16)

23. The End (Remix with the final chord of A Day In The Life)

Anthology 4

CD Disc One:

1. I Saw Her Standing There (Take 2)

2. Money (That’s What I Want) (RM7 undubbed)

3. This Boy (Takes 12 and 13)

4. Tell Me Why (Takes 4 and 5)

5. If I Fell (Take 11)

6. Matchbox (Take 1)

7. Every Little Thing (Takes 6 and 7)

8. I Need You (Take 1)

9. I’ve Just Seen A Face (Take 3)

10. In My Life (Take 1)

11. Nowhere Man (First version – Take 2)

12. Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version – unnumbered mix)

13. Love You To (Take 7)

14. Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 26)

15. She’s Leaving Home (Take 1 – instrumental)

16. Baby, You’re A Rich Man (Takes 11 and 12)

17. All You Need Is Love (Rehearsal for BBC broadcast)

18. The Fool On The Hill (Take 5 – Instrumental)

19. I Am The Walrus (Take 19 – strings, brass, clarinet overdub)

CD Disc Two:

1. Hey Bulldog (Take 4 – instrumental)

2. Good Night (Take 10 with a guitar part from Take 5)

3. While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Third Version – Take 27)

4. (You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care (Studio jam)

5. Helter Skelter (Second version – Take 17)

6. I Will (Take 29)

7. Can You Take Me Back? (Take 1)

8. Julia (Two rehearsals)

9. Get Back (Take 8)

10. Octopus’s Garden (Rehearsal)

11. Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

12. You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

13. Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

14. Something (Take 39 – instrumental – strings only)

15. Free As A Bird (2025 mix)

16. Real Love (2025 mix)

17. Now And Then

12LP Tracklist

Anthology 1-3 track listing remains as per original releases.

Anthology 1

LP1 – Side 1

1. Free As A Bird (1995 mix)

2. John Lennon Speech 1

3. That’ll Be The Day

4. In Spite Of All The Danger

5. Paul McCartney Speech 1

6. Hallelujah, I Love Her So (Home demo)

7. You’ll Be Mine (Home demo)

8. Cayenne (Home demo)

9. Paul McCartney Speech 2

10. My Bonnie

11. Ain’t She Sweet

12. Cry For A Shadow

LP1 – Side 2

1. John Lennon Speech 2

2. Brian Epstein Speech 1

3. Searchin’ (Decca audition)

4. Three Cool Cats (Decca audition)

5. The Sheik Of Araby (Decca audition)

6. Like Dreamers Do (Decca audition)

7. Hello Little Girl (Decca audition)

8. Brian Epstein Speech 2

9. Besame Mucho (June 1962 version)

10. Love Me Do (First version)

11. How Do You Do It

12. Please Please Me (First version)

LP2 – Side 3

1. One After 909 (Takes 3, 4 and 5)

2. One After 909 (Edit of Takes 4 and 5)

3. Lend Me Your Comb (BBC recording)

4. I’ll Get You (Sunday Night at the London Palladium)

5. John Lennon Speech 3

6. I Saw Her Standing There (Live in Stockholm)

7. From Me To You (Live in Stockholm)

8. Money (That’s What I Want) (Live in Stockholm)

9. You Really Got A Hold On Me (Live in Stockholm)

10. Roll Over Beethoven (Live in Stockholm)

LP2 – Side 4

1. She Loves You (Royal Variety Performance)

2. Till There Was You (Royal Variety Performance)

3. Twist And Shout (Royal Variety Performance)

4. This Boy (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

5. I Want To Hold Your Hand (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

6. Speech From The Morecambe And Wise Show

7. Moonlight Bay (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

8. Can’t Buy Me Love (Take 2 with solo from Take 1)

LP3 – Side 5

1. All My Loving (The Ed Sullivan Show)

2. You Can’t Do That (Take 6)

3. And I Love Her (Take 2)

4. A Hard Day’s Night (Take 1)

5. I Wanna Be Your Man (Around The Beatles)

6. Long Tall Sally (Around The Beatles)

7. Boys (Around The Beatles session)

8. Shout (Around The Beatles)

9. I’ll Be Back (Take 2)

10. I’ll Be Back (Take 3)

LP3 – Side 6

1. You Know What To Do (Demo)

2. No Reply (Demo)

3. Mr Moonlight (Takes 1 and 4)

4. Leave My Kitten Alone (Take 5)

5. No Reply (Take 2)

6. Eight Days A Week (Takes 1, 2 and 4)

7. Eight Days A Week (Take 5)

8. Kansas City / Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey! (Take 2)

Anthology 2

LP1 – Side 1

1. Real Love (1996 mix)

2. Yes It Is (Takes 2 and 14)

3. I’m Down (Take 1)

4. You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away (Take 5)

5. If You’ve Got Trouble (Take 1)

6. That Means A Lot (Take 1)

7. Yesterday (Take 1)

8. It’s Only Love (Takes 3 and 2)

LP1 – Side 2

1. I Feel Fine (Blackpool Night Out)

2. Ticket To Ride (Blackpool Night Out)

3. Yesterday (Blackpool Night Out)

4. Help! (Blackpool Night Out)

5. Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby (Live at Shea Stadium, New York)

6. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Take 1)

7. I’m Looking Through You (Take 1)

8. 12-Bar Original (Take 2 edited)

LP2 – Side 3

1. Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

2. Got To Get You Into My Life (Take 5)

3. And Your Bird Can Sing (Take 2)

4. Taxman (Take 11)

5. Eleanor Rigby (Take 14 – Strings only)

6. I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal)

7. I’m Only Sleeping (Take 1)

8. Rock And Roll Music (Live in Tokyo)

9. She’s A Woman (Live in Tokyo)

LP2 – Side 4

1. Strawberry Fields Forever (Home demo sequence)

2. Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 1)

3. Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 7 and edit piece)

4. Penny Lane (Remix)

5. A Day In The Life (Takes 1, 2, 6 and orchestra)

6. Good Morning Good Morning (Take 8)

7. Only A Northern Song (Takes 3 and 12)

LP3 – Side 5

1. Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (Takes 1 and 2)

2. Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (Take 7)

3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Takes 6, 7 and 8)

4. Within You Without You (Instrumental)

5. Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (Take 5)

6. You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) (Stereo remix)

LP3 – Side 6

1. I Am The Walrus (Take 16)

2. The Fool On The Hill (Demo)

3. Your Mother Should Know (Take 27)

4. The Fool On The Hill (Take 4)

5. Hello, Goodbye (Take 16)

6. Lady Madonna (Takes 3 and 4)

7. Across The Universe (Take 2)

Anthology 3

LP1 – Side 1

1. A Beginning

2. Happiness Is A Warm Gun (Esher demo with false start)

3. Helter Skelter (Take 2 edited)

4. Mean Mr Mustard (Esher demo)

5. Polythene Pam (Esher demo)

6. Glass Onion (Esher demo)

7. Junk (Esher demo)

8. Piggies (Esher demo)

9. Honey Pie (Esher demo edited)

10. Don’t Pass Me By (Take 3 with Take 5 vocal)

11. Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (First version – Take 5)

12. Good Night (Rehearsal and Take 34)

LP1 – Side 2

1. Cry Baby Cry (Take 1)

2. Blackbird (Take 4)

3. Sexy Sadie (Take 6)

4. While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Acoustic version – Take 1)

5. Hey Jude (Take 2)

6. Not Guilty (Take 102 edited)

7. Mother Nature’s Son (Take 2)

LP2 – Side 3

1. Glass Onion (Original mono mix)

2. Rocky Raccoon (Take 8)

3. What’s The New Mary Jane (Take 4)

4. Step Inside Love / Los Paranoias (Studio jam)

5. I’m So Tired (Edit of Takes 3, 6 and 9)

6. I Will (Take 1)

7. Why Don’t We Do It In The Road (Take 4)

8. Julia (Take 2

LP2 – Side 4

1. I’ve Got A Feeling (Apple Studio)

2. She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Apple Studio)

3. Dig A Pony (Apple Studio)

4. Two Of Us (Apple Studio)

5. For You Blue (Apple Studio)

6. Teddy Boy (Apple Studio)

7. Medley: Rip It Up / Shake, Rattle And Roll / Blue Suede Shoes (Apple Studio jam)

LP3 – Side 5

1. The Long And Winding Road (Apple Studio)

2. Oh! Darling (Apple Studio)

3. All Things Must Pass (Demo)

4. Mailman, Bring Me No More Blues (Apple Studio jam)

5. Get Back (Third rooftop performance)

6. Old Brown Shoe (Demo)

7. Octopus’s Garden (Take 2)

8. Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 5)

LP3 – Side 6

1. Something (Demo)

2. Come Together (Take 1)

3. Come and Get It (Demo – 1996 remix)

4. Ain’t She Sweet (Studio jam)

5. Because (Vocals only)

6. Let It Be (Apple Studio)

7. I Me Mine (Take 16)

8. The End (Remix with the final chord of A Day In The Life)

Anthology 4

LP1 – Side 1

1. I Saw Her Standing There (Take 2)

2. Money (That’s What I Want) (RM7 undubbed)

3. This Boy (Takes 12 and 13)

4. Tell Me Why (Takes 4 and 5)

5. If I Fell (Take 11)

6. Matchbox (Take 1)

7. Every Little Thing (Takes 6 and 7)

8. I Need You (Take 1)

LP1 – Side 2

1. I’ve Just Seen A Face (Take 3)

2. In My Life (Take 1)

3. Nowhere Man (First version – Take 2)

4. Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version – unnumbered mix)

5. Love You To (Take 7)

6. Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 26)

7. She’s Leaving Home (Take 1 – instrumental)

LP2 – Side 3

1. Baby, You’re A Rich Man (Takes 11 and 12)

2. All You Need Is Love (Rehearsal for BBC broadcast)

3. The Fool On The Hill (Take 5 – Instrumental)

4. I Am The Walrus (Take 19 – strings, brass, clarinet overdub)

LP2 – Side 4

1. Hey Bulldog (Take 4 – instrumental)

2. Good Night (Take 10 with a guitar part from Take 5)

3. While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Third Version – Take 27)

4. (You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care (Studio jam)

5. Helter Skelter (Second version – Take 17)

6. I Will (Take 29)

7. Can You Take Me Back? (Take 1)

8. Julia (Two rehearsals)

LP3 – Side 5

1. Get Back (Take 8)

2. Octopus’s Garden (Rehearsal)

3. Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

4. You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

5. Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

6. Something (Take 39 – instrumental – strings only)

LP3 – Side 6

1. Free As A Bird (2025 mix)

2. Real Love (2025 mix)

3. Now And Then

Pre-orders for the 2025 Anthology series are now open at TheBeatles.com

In the mid-90s, Beatlemania returned in a new form when The Beatles Anthology project landed – a massive multi-part documentary, book, and most significantly, a three-volume audio release that pulled back the curtain on the inner workings of the most influential band in rock history. For the first time, fans were given a guided tour through the archives, curated by the surviving Beatles themselves – Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr – alongside the blessing of Yoko Ono, representing John Lennon.

The project had been in discussion for years, originally conceived in the 1970s as “The Long and Winding Road.” By the 1990s, with renewed energy and state-of-the-art technology, the plan was revived as The Beatles Anthology. It became a multimedia event – an eight-part TV series in 1995, followed by The Beatles Anthology Book in 2000, and the music centerpiece: the three Anthology double albums, released between 1995 and 1996.

Each volume was more than just a compilation. Anthology 1 (1995) charted the group’s earliest days, from pre-Beatles recordings as The Quarrymen through their Hamburg apprenticeship and rise to fame. Fans finally heard long-whispered-about Decca audition tapes, BBC sessions, and even Lennon, McCartney, and Harrison’s teenage home demos. Anthology 2 (1996) covered the mid-period – Help! through Magical Mystery Tour – showcasing studio outtakes, alternate versions, and early drafts of some of the band’s most iconic songs. Anthology 3 (1996) dove into the final years, giving unprecedented insight into The White Album, Abbey Road, and Let It Be.

What made The Beatles Anthology revolutionary was the decision to include material the public had never heard before. It wasn’t just cleaned-up bootlegs – these were official releases, straight from EMI’s vaults, carefully remixed and remastered. Songs like “Leave My Kitten Alone,” “That Means a Lot,” and “Not Guilty” – long mythologised among collectors – finally had a legitimate home. Hearing embryonic versions of tracks such as “Strawberry Fields Forever,” slowly evolving from demo to masterpiece, allowed fans to witness the Beatles’ creative process in real time.

But perhaps the biggest headline was the unveiling of two “new” Beatles songs. Yoko Ono handed over Lennon’s late-70s home demos, which were then fleshed out by McCartney, Harrison, and Starr with producer Jeff Lynne. The results were “Free As a Bird” (released in December 1995) and “Real Love” (released in 1996). These tracks marked the first “new” Beatles singles in 25 years, instantly creating headlines around the world. Both became hits, reminding the public that the Beatles were still capable of shaking the charts decades after their breakup.

The importance of The Beatles Anthology can’t be overstated. It legitimised decades of bootlegs, rewrote the narrative of the band’s history with first-hand accounts, and provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to peek inside the workshop of Lennon, McCartney, Harrison, and Starr. In a way, it was the Beatles’ own definitive statement about their story, told in their words, and through their music.

For collectors, historians, and casual fans alike, Anthology was more than just a release – it was a treasure chest unlocked. It proved that even after decades, The Beatles still had new surprises to share, ensuring their legacy wasn’t just about the past, but about discovery, reinvention, and the enduring thrill of the music itself.

