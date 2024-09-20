The Black Sorrows Give Second Preview of ‘The Way We Do Business’ With ‘Crazy Look’ - Noise11.com

‘Crazy Look’ is the second taste of the upcoming ‘The Way We Do Business’ for The Black Sorrows.

‘The Way We Do Business’ will be the 55th album for Joe Camilleri whose first Jo Jo Zep & the Falcons album ‘Don’t Waste It’ was released in 1977.

The first ‘The Way We Do Business’ track, ‘One Door Slams’, was released in August.

‘The Way We Do Business’ is out on 18 October 2024.

