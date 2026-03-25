The Casualties Share Allies And Assassins Ahead Of Detonate Release - Noise11.com

New York punk veterans The Casualties return with Allies And Assassins as The Casualties prepare to release their first album in eight years, Detonate

by Paul Cashmere

After more than three decades on the frontline of street punk, The Casualties have reignited their voice with the release of the new track Allies And Assassins, the latest preview of their forthcoming album Detonate, arriving this Friday.

The single lands as a defining statement from a band that has consistently channelled unrest, resistance and unity since their formation in New York City in 1990. It also reinforces the creative chemistry of the current line-up, vocalist David Rodriguez alongside long-time members Jake Kolatis on guitar, Marc “Meggers” Eggers on drums and Doug Wellmon on bass.

For Rodriguez, Detonate marks a significant evolution. Having joined the band in 2017 following the departure of founding frontman Jorge Herrera, his first full-length contribution came with 2018’s Written In Blood. This new record, however, reflects a deeper cohesion. Rodriguez describes the process as the moment the band truly connected, comparing it to assembling something solid and unified after years of transition.

Allies And Assassins captures that unity while confronting a fractured social climate. Rodriguez frames the song as an emotional and ideological response to growing division, pointing to the tension and hostility he experienced during recent political cycles. The track channels a sense of disillusionment with authority and the systems that shape public consciousness, while also tapping into punk’s enduring call for resistance and self-determination.

That sentiment extends across Detonate, an album shaped by the psychological weight of modern life. Eggers points to the relentless cycle of negative news and social media saturation as a driving force behind the record’s title. The sense of overload, he suggests, is something widely shared, a collective pressure that finds release through the band’s music.

Rather than retreat from expectations, The Casualties leaned into their legacy while pushing forward creatively. Rodriguez emphasises that the goal was not to replicate past successes but to honour the band’s history while allowing the music to evolve naturally. The result is a record that maintains the raw immediacy of classic street punk while reflecting the realities of a new era.

Formed at a time when the original wave of UK street punk had begun to fade, The Casualties set out to revive the sound and spirit of bands like The Exploited and Charged GBH. Their early years were marked by constant line-up changes and a relentless DIY ethic, building a following through local shows and independent releases before breaking through with their 1997 debut album For The Punx. That record established their global reputation and led to extensive touring, including appearances alongside genre heavyweights and at major festivals such as Rebellion in the UK.

Over the decades, the band has maintained a consistent presence on the international punk circuit, releasing albums including Underground Army, Stay Out Of Order, Die Hards and We Are All We Have. Their sound has remained anchored in fast, aggressive rhythms and chant-along choruses, underpinned by a clear political stance.

Detonate continues that trajectory while broadening the band’s collaborative scope. The album features contributions from hardcore pioneer Vinnie Stigma, who provides a vocal introduction on Brick By Brick, as well as Native American punk band 1876, who appear on Ashes Of War. For Rodriguez, these collaborations reflect a commitment to amplifying voices that are often underrepresented, reinforcing the band’s long-standing alignment with marginalised communities.

That ethos has been central to The Casualties since their inception. Their music has consistently served as a platform for those who feel unheard, and Rodriguez is intent on carrying that forward. He sees Detonate as more than a collection of songs, it is an invitation for listeners to engage, to participate and to find solidarity within the punk community.

With their signing to Hellcat Records marking a new chapter, The Casualties enter 2026 with renewed purpose. Detonate stands as both a continuation of their legacy and a reflection of the times, a record shaped by frustration, resilience and the enduring power of collective voice.

The Casualties Detonate Tracklisting

Intro

Detonate

People Over Power

Empire Falls

Ashes Of War

Allies And Assasins

Brick By Brick

Few The True

Now And Tomorrow

Eye For An Eye

Pigs On Fire

Streets Of Hatre

Wake Up, Kill, Repeat

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