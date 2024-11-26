The Church Already Yesterday Is A Trip Back In Time - Noise11.com

For fans of The Church from day one, the current Already Yesterday tour is a deep drive trip back in time.

Despite authoring more than 50 albums, Steve Kilbey is keeping this tour packaged around the first four albums of the band. The setlist has nothing new past 1990, and even then, that’s in the encore when The Church ends on two of their big ones past those first four albums.

This tour centres around the albums ‘Of Skins and Heart’ (1981), ‘The Blurred Crusade’ (1992), ‘Séance’ (1983) and ‘Heyday’ (1985) plus the odd non-album b-side and EP track. The show is broken into two sets and an encore. The era of the two sets matches the album dates from 1981 to 1985.

The songs are performed out of sequence. The show is not a replication of the first four albums in order, nor is it the complete four albums. The curation of the song order has been selected to flow rather than replicate.

There are no obvious omissions from the albums but while ‘Tear It All Away’ from the 1981 EP ‘Too Fast For You’ gets a showcase, the three other EPs from the 1981-1985 era ‘Sing-Songs’ (1982), ‘Remote Luxury’ (1984) and ‘Persia’ are omitted.

This is a special show for fans of The Church. Steve Kilbey is not known for living in the past. Someone got him in a good mood on the day he agreed to this tour which is great for us fans.

The Church, November 23, Enmore Theatre Sydney setlist

Set 1:

When You Were Mine (from The Blurred Crusade, 1982)

Tear It All Away (from Too Fast For You EP, 1981)

Already Yesterday (from Heyday, 1985)

Bel-Air (from Of Skins and Heart, 1981)

Life Speeds Up (b-side of Almost With You, 1982)

Just for You (from The Blurred Crusade, 1982)

Disappear? (from Séance, 1983)

Fly (from Séance, 1983)

One Day (from Séance, 1983)

Electric Lash (from Séance, 1983)

She Never Said (from Of Skins and Heart, 1981)

Almost With You (from The Blurred Crusade, 1982)

You Took (from The Blurred Crusade, 1982)

Set 2:

It Doesn’t Change (from Séance, 1983)

Myrrh (from Heyday, 1985)

Secret Corners (from The Blurred Crusade, 1982)

Columbus (from Heyday, 1985)

Tristesse (from Heyday, 1985)

Is This Where You Live (from Of Skins and Heart, 1981)

It’s No Reason (from Séance, 1983)

Travel by Thought (from Séance, 1983)

For a Moment We’re Strangers (from Of Skins and Heart, 1981)

An Interlude (from The Blurred Crusade, 1982)

The Unguarded Moment (from Of Skins and Heart, 1981)

Tantalised (from Heyday, 1985)

Don’t Look Back (from The Blurred Crusade, 1982)

Encore:

Metropolis (from Gold Afternoon Fix, 1990)

Under the Milky Way (from Starfish, 1988)

The Church Already Yesterday has already had one show in Sydney. The remaining dates are:

Thu 28 Nov Melbourne │ Palais Theatre

Fri 29 Nov Brisbane │ Fortitude Music Hall

Sat 30 Nov Hobart │ Odeon Theatre

Thu 05 Dec Perth │ Astor Theatre

Sat 07 Dec Adelaide │ Hindley St Music Hall

Find tickets at https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/the-church-the-already-yesterday-tour

