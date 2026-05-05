The Cure Wild Mood Swings Turns 30, A Divisive Chapter Reconsidered - Noise11 Music News

Three decades on, The Cure revisit a bold, uneven and ambitious record that reshaped their trajectory and tested their audience

by Paul Cashmere

Thirty years ago, on 6 May 1996, Wild Mood Swings arrived as the tenth studio album from The Cure, landing in a shifting alternative rock landscape and signalling a turning point for the band. It reached number nine in the UK and number 12 in the United States, with a strong showing in Australia at number five, yet it would become their lowest-selling release in over a decade and mark the start of a commercial decline that contrasted sharply with their earlier momentum.

The anniversary reframes an album that has long divided critics and fans. At the time, the record’s eclecticism and tonal shifts stood in contrast to the more cohesive approach of 1992’s Wish. Today, that same unpredictability is often viewed as an intentional creative reset, reflecting a band in transition rather than decline.

Recorded across 1994 and 1995, Wild Mood Swings emerged during a period of significant internal change. Drummer Boris Williams had departed, guitarist Porl Thompson stepped away to focus on family, and the band’s core dynamic shifted.

Robert Smith, Simon Gallup and Perry Bamonte began early sessions before a reconfigured lineup took shape, including the arrival of drummer Jason Cooper and the return of keyboardist Roger O’Donnell. Multiple drummers contributed to the final recordings, adding to the album’s varied rhythmic identity.

Smith later described the upheaval as creatively liberating. The familiarity that had defined the Wish era had reached its limits, and the fractured lineup opened space for experimentation. That intent is evident throughout the album’s 14 tracks, which move between styles with little regard for continuity. The mariachi-inflected “The 13th”, the bright jangle pop of “Mint Car”, the jazz-leaning “Gone!” and the introspective weight of “Want” and “Bare” sit side by side in a sequencing that often feels deliberately disjointed.

Technically, the album also marked a shift in production methodology. The Cure incorporated digital tools such as Cubase alongside live instrumentation, including string quartets, brass sections and even Indian orchestral elements. Recording took place at St Catherine’s Court, a Tudor estate that provided both isolation and atmosphere, later used by artists including Radiohead and New Order. Smith embraced the collaborative environment, encouraging contributions from all members and extending sessions without a fixed deadline.

Four singles were released from the album. “The 13th” led in April 1996, followed by “Mint Car” in June, “Strange Attraction” in the United States later that year, and “Gone!” in Europe. While each track highlighted a different facet of the album’s sonic range, the lead single’s unconventional style proved challenging for audiences expecting a more traditional Cure sound.

Contextually, Wild Mood Swings sits at a crossroads in The Cure’s catalogue. It follows the commercial peak of Wish and precedes the more introspective Bloodflowers in 2000. Its ambition echoes the sprawl of 1987’s Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me, yet without the same critical consensus. The album’s willingness to juxtapose light and dark material reflects Smith’s stated goal of exploring a broader emotional and musical palette than the band had attempted before.

The response in 1996 was mixed. Some critics noted the album’s accessibility and tonal variety, while others questioned its cohesion and sequencing. Fans were similarly divided, with some embracing the experimentation and others unsettled by the departure from the band’s established aesthetic. Smith himself initially defended the record, expressing surprise at the reaction and confidence in its material. Years later, he acknowledged issues with its length and structure, citing the rotating cast of musicians as a contributing factor.

From an industry perspective, the album’s reception highlights a broader mid-1990s shift. Alternative rock was evolving rapidly, with electronic influences and new subgenres emerging. The Cure’s decision to follow their own creative instincts rather than align with prevailing trends positioned them outside the dominant narrative of the time. That independence has since become a defining aspect of their legacy.

There is also an alternate view that the album’s track selection and single choices affected its reception more than its core material. Some later assessments suggest a stronger record could have emerged with different sequencing or by incorporating B-sides, pointing to the depth of material generated during the sessions.

Thirty years on, Wild Mood Swings remains a complex entry in The Cure’s discography. It documents a band navigating change, experimenting with form and resisting expectation. For listeners revisiting the album today, its inconsistencies are inseparable from its ambition.

As anniversaries prompt reappraisal across the industry, Wild Mood Swings stands as a reminder that not every pivotal record arrives fully resolved. Sometimes the significance lies in the risk itself, and in the willingness of an established act to disrupt its own formula.

Tracklisting

Want – 5:06

Club America – 5:02

This Is A Lie – 4:29

The 13th – 4:08

Strange Attraction – 4:19

Mint Car – 3:32

Jupiter Crash – 4:15

Round & Round & Round – 2:39

Gone! – 4:31

Numb – 4:49

Return – 3:28

Trap – 3:37

Treasure – 3:45

Bare – 7:57

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