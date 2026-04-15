Rage Against The Machine Evil Empire Turns 30 - Noise11 Music News

Thirty years after its release, Rage Against The Machine’s Evil Empire remains a defining political rock record, debuting at No.1 in the United States and reshaping the rap-metal conversation in the mid-1990s.

by Paul Cashmere

Thirty years ago, on 16 April 1996, Rage Against The Machine released their second album Evil Empire, a record that fused militant politics with a precise hybrid of hip-hop rhythms and heavy rock guitars. Issued through Epic Records, the album entered the US Billboard 200 chart at No.1 with first-week sales of 249,000 copies and quickly established the Los Angeles band as a dominant force in alternative metal.

The album produced the Grammy-winning track Tire Me, which took the 1997 Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance. Two other songs from the record, Bulls On Parade and People Of The Sun, were nominated for Best Hard Rock Performance. By May 2000 the Recording Industry Association of America certified Evil Empire triple platinum, marking more than three million sales in the United States alone.

Evil Empire arrived during a period when the boundaries between hip-hop and rock were rapidly shifting. Rage Against The Machine had already introduced their blend of rap-influenced vocals and heavy guitar on their 1992 self-titled debut. With Evil Empire, the group sharpened the concept and expanded their political messaging, placing them at the centre of the rap-rock movement that would influence bands throughout the late 1990s.

The title itself carried a deliberate political reference. During the early 1980s, US President Ronald Reagan had used the phrase “evil empire” to describe the Soviet Union. Singer Zack De La Rocha later explained that the band believed the term could just as easily be directed toward the United States and its global actions during the latter half of the twentieth century. That framing placed the album firmly within the band’s tradition of confronting political power structures.

Recorded primarily at Cole Rehearsal Studios in Los Angeles, the album brought together the core line-up of Zack De La Rocha, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk. Production duties were shared by Brendan O’Brien and the band, with mixing handled by Andy Wallace and mastering by Bob Ludwig.

Musically, the album tightened the band’s formula. Tom Morello’s guitar work used unconventional techniques, often manipulating the instrument’s electronics and effects pedals to create sounds resembling turntable scratches. Behind him, the rhythm section of Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk delivered grooves rooted in funk and hip-hop rather than traditional metal patterns.

Songs such as People Of The Sun drew on themes of Indigenous resistance and Mexican history, while Bulls On Parade targeted the influence of the military-industrial complex. Down Rodeo explored racial inequality and class divisions in the United States, while Without A Face addressed the consequences of immigration policies and the violence surrounding the US-Mexico border.

One track had already reached audiences before the album arrived. Year Of Tha Boomerang appeared in the 1995 film Higher Learning, although the soundtrack listed the title as Year Of The Boomerang. The song continued the band’s commentary on institutional power and systemic inequality.

The album cover became one of the most recognisable images associated with the band. It featured an altered version of a painting by pop artist Mel Ramos depicting the comic-book character Crimebuster. The artwork was modified so that the hero’s emblem carried a lowercase “e”, while the title banner read Evil Empire. The child model used in the original painting was later identified as Ari Meisel, who had been 11 years old at the time.

Additional visual elements were created by artist Barbara Kruger, whose politically charged graphic style appeared in promotional materials and the video for Bulls On Parade. The album booklet reinforced the band’s ideological influences with a photograph of a stack of books ranging from Karl Marx’s Capital to Howard Zinn’s A People’s History Of The United States and Frantz Fanon’s The Wretched Of The Earth.

By the late 1990s, Evil Empire had helped cement Rage Against The Machine’s reputation as one of the most politically outspoken rock acts of the era. The album charted strongly around the world, reaching No.2 in Australia and several European territories while topping Sweden’s national chart.

The record also broadened the reach of hardcore and politically engaged rock to audiences who had previously encountered the genre only through underground scenes. Its combination of rap-style delivery, heavy guitar textures and overt political commentary created a template that would influence numerous artists in the years that followed.

Three decades later, Evil Empire remains a defining release in the Rage Against The Machine catalogue. Positioned between the band’s 1992 debut and 1999’s The Battle Of Los Angeles, it represents the moment when the group’s sonic identity and political message aligned at a global scale.

For listeners revisiting the album in its thirtieth year, the record stands as a document of a particular moment in alternative rock history, one where the lines between genres blurred and political discourse found a new platform inside heavy music.

Evil Empire Tracklisting

People Of The Sun – 2:30

Bulls On Parade – 3:49

Vietnow – 4:39

Revolver – 5:30

Snakecharmer – 3:56

Tire Me – 3:00

Down Rodeo – 5:20

Without A Face – 3:36

Wind Below – 5:50

Roll Right – 4:22

Year Of Tha Boomerang – 4:02

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