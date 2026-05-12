George Michael Older Marks 30th Anniversary - Noise11 Music News

Thirty years on from its original release, George Michael’s Older is being reassessed as a pivotal mid-career statement, arriving after a prolonged legal dispute and delivering a run of UK chart records that reshaped his commercial standing in the 1990s.

by Paul Cashmere

Thirty years after George Michael released Older in May 1996, the album remains one of the defining statements of his career, marking a shift into more introspective songwriting and a new commercial peak across Europe. Arriving after a six-year gap caused by a legal dispute with Sony Music, the record produced six UK Top 3 singles and introduced a more subdued, jazz-influenced sound that reflected personal loss and artistic reinvention.

Older was released on 13 May 1996 in Europe through Virgin Records and Aegean Records, with the US edition arriving a day later as the first release on DreamWorks Records. The album followed 1990’s Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 and came after George Michael’s highly publicised court battle with Sony Music over artistic control and promotional support. The dispute resulted in a long recording hiatus, during which Michael largely withheld new studio material under his own name while still contributing selectively to charity and live projects.

At the time of release, Older became a major commercial success, particularly across European markets. In the UK it debuted at number one with first-week sales of 281,000 copies and went on to become Michael’s biggest-selling album in his home territory. Its sustained chart presence was driven by an unusual promotional strategy, with six singles released across two years, all reaching the UK Top 3. The album’s singles campaign became a defining factor in its longevity, repeatedly pushing it back into the upper reaches of the charts.

Musically, Older represented a deliberate departure from the polished synth-pop of Michael’s 1980s output. Produced largely with Jon Douglas, the album explored a more organic palette, incorporating brass, strings and jazz inflections. Tracks such as Fastlove and Spinning the Wheel highlighted the collaboration between Michael and Douglas, while influences from Brazilian composer Antônio Carlos Jobim informed the record’s mood and harmonic texture. The album was dedicated to Jobim and to Anselmo Feleppa, Michael’s partner who died in 1993, a loss that informed much of the album’s emotional tone.

Speaking on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Michael reflected on the period and his evolving public image, saying: “The album I made in the middle nineties called Older was a tribute to Anselmo, really; there was a dedication to him on the album and fairly obvious male references. To my fans and the people that were really listening, I felt like I was trying to come out with them.”

Stylistically, Older presented a darker, more reflective version of George Michael, both musically and visually. His appearance shifted away from the bright pop iconography of the Faith era, adopting a more subdued aesthetic that aligned with the album’s themes of grief, identity and maturity. The change was widely interpreted as part of a broader artistic reset rather than a purely commercial repositioning.

The album’s significance is also tied to its US performance, where it marked the debut release for DreamWorks Records. While it entered the Billboard 200 at number six and produced two Top 10 singles, Jesus to a Child and Fastlove, it did not match the sustained commercial impact seen in the UK and Europe. The contrast underscored Michael’s stronger cultural resonance in European markets during this phase of his career.

In hindsight, Older occupies a complex place in Michael’s catalogue. It is both a commercial high point and a stylistic pivot, reflecting the personal and legal circumstances that shaped its creation. The album’s long promotional cycle, spanning six singles including Star People 97 and You Have Been Loved, kept it active on charts well beyond its initial release window.

Critical response at the time was divided. Some commentators praised the record’s emotional depth and compositional restraint, while others viewed its tone as overly subdued compared to Michael’s earlier work. Nevertheless, its commercial performance and sustained chart presence have cemented its reputation as one of the most successful long-cycle albums of the 1990s.

The 30th anniversary arrives as Older continues to be revisited through reissues and expanded editions, most recently a 2022 remastered package that returned the album to the upper reaches of the UK charts. Its legacy now sits at the intersection of personal storytelling, legal adversity and mainstream pop success, a combination that continues to define its place in George Michael’s career arc.

TRACKLISTING – STANDARD EDITION

Jesus To A Child

Fastlove

Older

Spinning The Wheel

It Doesn’t Really Matter

The Strangest Thing

To Be Forgiven

Move On

Star People

You Have Been Loved

Free

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