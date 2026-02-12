2Pac All Eyez On Me Turns 30 - Noise11.com

Three decades on, 2Pac’s landmark double album All Eyez On Me remains one of the most consequential releases in hip-hop history, capturing an artist at the centre of fame, controversy and cultural change.

by Paul Cashmere

Released on February 13, 1996, All Eyez On Me arrived at a pivotal moment in 2Pac’s life and career. It was his fourth studio album and, tragically, the final one issued during his lifetime. Seven months later, Tupac Amaru Shakur was dead, killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, an event that froze the album in time as both a statement of survival and a closing chapter.

Issued through Death Row Records and Interscope Records, with US distribution handled by PolyGram, All Eyez On Me was historic before a single note was heard. It became the first double, full-length solo hip-hop studio album released globally for mass consumption. At a time when rap albums were rarely granted that scale, the decision spoke to the ambition surrounding the project and the confidence Death Row had in its most volatile star.

The album emerged directly from Shakur’s release from Clinton Correctional Facility in October 1995. Unable to post bail himself, Suge Knight, alongside Jimmy Iovine, paid the $1.4 million required to secure his freedom. In return, Shakur signed a deal committing him to three albums for Death Row. All Eyez On Me, a sprawling double set, effectively delivered the first two.

Originally titled Euthanasia, the album evolved rapidly during recording. Shakur ultimately settled on All Eyez On Me, a name that reflected his sense of constant surveillance. Law enforcement scrutiny, legal pressure, rivalries and sudden wealth all converged as he re-entered the music industry after nearly a year behind bars. The title captured the psychological weight of returning to the spotlight with heightened stakes and limited margin for error.

Musically, All Eyez On Me is rooted in West Coast gangsta rap, yet its scope is unusually broad. Production came from a formidable lineup including Johnny “J”, Daz Dillinger, DJ Quik, Dr. Dre, DJ Pooh and DeVanté Swing, with DJ Quik also handling the album’s mixing. The guest list reads like a mid-1990s rap summit, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Doggy Dogg, Method Man, Redman, Nate Dogg, Kurupt, E-40, K-Ci & JoJo and The Outlawz, among others.

Lyrically, the album marked a decisive shift from the overt social commentary of 2Pacalypse Now, Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z… and Me Against The World. The songs lean heavily into the “thug lifestyle” Shakur had come to personify in the public imagination, reflecting both the privileges and paranoia that accompanied his fame. Themes of loyalty, betrayal, pleasure and power dominate, with the persistent sense of being watched running throughout the record.

Commercially, the response was immediate and overwhelming. All Eyez On Me debuted at number one on both the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, selling 566,000 copies in its first week. It became 2Pac’s second chart-topping album and would go on to spend more than two years on the Billboard 200. In 2014, the album was certified Diamond by the RIAA, cementing its status as the highest-selling release of his career.

The singles helped define the era. California Love, featuring Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman, became one of the most recognisable rap tracks of the decade, topping the Billboard Hot 100. How Do U Want It, with K-Ci & JoJo, also reached number one, while I Ain’t Mad At Cha and 2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted expanded the album’s reach and narrative. Four singles in total made All Eyez On Me the most heavily serviced album of Shakur’s career.

In the decades since its release, All Eyez On Me has remained a reference point in discussions of hip-hop’s evolution, artistic scale and commercial potential. Its influence is evident not only in sales figures and accolades, but in the way double albums, artist branding and label ambition would be approached in rap music thereafter. Thirty years on, it stands as a document of an artist fully aware of his visibility and determined to control the moment while he could.

Tracklisting

Disc 1: Book 1

Ambitionz Az A Ridah

All About U (Featuring Snoop Doggy Dogg, Nate Dogg, Yaki Kadafi, Hussein Fatal And Dru Down)

Skandalouz (Featuring Nate Dogg)

Got My Mind Made Up (Featuring Tha Dogg Pound And Method Man & Redman)

How Do U Want It (Featuring K-Ci & JoJo)

2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted (Featuring Snoop Doggy Dogg)

No More Pain

Heartz Of Men

Life Goes On

Only God Can Judge Me (Featuring Rappin’ 4-Tay)

Tradin’ War Stories (Featuring Dramacydal, C-Bo And Storm)

California Love (Remix) (Featuring Dr. Dre And Roger Troutman)

I Ain’t Mad At Cha (Featuring Danny Boy)

What’z Ya Phone #

Disc 2: Book 2

Can’t C Me (Featuring George Clinton)

Shorty Wanna Be A Thug

Holla At Me

Wonda Why They Call U Bytch

When We Ride (Featuring Outlaw Immortalz)

Thug Passion (Featuring Dramacydal, Jewell And Storm)

Picture Me Rollin’ (Featuring Danny Boy, Syke And CPO)

Check Out Time (Featuring Kurupt And Syke)

Ratha Be Ya Nigga (Featuring Richie Rich)

All Eyez On Me (Featuring Syke)

Run Tha Streetz (Featuring Michel’le, Mutah And Storm)

Ain’t Hard 2 Find (Featuring E-40, B-Legit, C-Bo And Richie Rich)

Heaven Ain’t Hard 2 Find

Original UK Edition Bonus Track

California Love (Short Radio Edit) (Featuring Dr. Dre And Roger Troutman)

