Jeff Buckley Live At Sin-é Returns As A Complete Deluxe Reissue In 2026 - Noise11.com

Jeff Buckley’s earliest New York performances will return in a newly expanded edition of Live At Sin-é in February 2026. The reissue revisits the intimate East Village shows that first introduced Buckley to a wider audience. Recorded in a cramped Lower East Side cafe, the performances captured an artist still defining his voice, his approach, and his relationship with an audience.

When Buckley arrived in New York in 1991, he gravitated towards Sin-é, a small cafe known for late night sets and open minded crowds. With only an electric guitar, Buckley delivered emotionally direct performances that blended originals with adventurous covers. Those nights became legendary, not because of scale, but because of intensity and risk.

The original Live At Sin-é EP was released in 1993 and marked Buckley’s debut for Columbia Records. It was his first commercial release, issued before his studio album Grace. The EP introduced his ability to shift from whispered vulnerability to soaring vocal peaks within a single song. It also revealed his eclectic taste and improvisational instincts.

The 2026 reissue expands that original four track release into a deluxe 2CD set. The package comes in standard CD packaging and includes an eight page full colour booklet. The booklet features photos and liner notes that place the performances in their historical setting. The expanded edition documents a developing artist in real time.

These recordings preserve Buckley’s early interpretations of songs that later became central to his legacy. Live versions of Grace and Last Goodbye appear alongside his now famous reading of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. Each performance reflects Buckley’s willingness to stretch songs beyond their original structures.

Sin-é was a meeting place for writers and musicians drawn to experimentation. Buckley’s extended monologues between songs reveal his humour, his influences, and his restless curiosity. These spoken moments remain an essential part of the listening experience, offering context rather than interruption.

Several songs on Live At Sin-é later appeared on Grace, released in 1994. Hearing them in this raw form shows how Buckley shaped material on stage before committing it to tape. Tracks such as Mojo Pin and Eternal Life demonstrate how his live arrangements could be more confrontational than their studio counterparts.

The expanded edition presents more than two hours of music across two discs, sequenced to reflect the flow of Buckley’s original sets.

Buckley’s death in 1997 cut short a career that had only begun to register its impact. Releases like Live At Sin-é have since become essential listening for understanding his artistry. This reissue does not attempt to polish the performances. Instead, it preserves their fragility and spontaneity.

The Complete Live At Sin-é Tracklisting

CD1

Be Your Husband

Lover, You Should’ve Come Over

Mojo Pin

Monologue – Duane Eddy, Songs for Lovers

Grace

Monologue Reverb, The Doors

Strange Fruit

Night Flight

If You Knew

Monologue – Fabulous Time for a Guinness

Unforgiven (Last Goodbye)

The Twelfth of Never

Monologue – Cafe Days

Monologue – Eternal Life

Eternal Life

Just Like a Woman

Monologue – False Start, Apology, Miles Davis

Calling You

CD2

Monologue – Nusrat, He’s My Elvis

Yeh Jo Halka Saroor Hae

Monologue – I’m a Ridiculous Person

If You See Her, Say Hello

Monologue – Matt Dillon, Hollies, Classic Rock Radio

Dink’s Song

Monologue – Musical Chairs

Drown In My Own Tears

Monologue – The Suckiest Water

The Way Young Lovers Do

Monologue – Walk Through Walls

Je N’en Connais Pas La Fin

I Shall Be Released

Sweet Thing

Monologue – Good Night Bill

Hallelujah

Jeff Buckley The Complete Live At Sin-é will be released on 14 February 2026.

