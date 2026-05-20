The Wallflowers Bringing Down The Horse Turns 30 - Noise11 Music News

The Wallflowers’ breakthrough album Bringing Down The Horse turns 30 this week, marking three decades since Jakob Dylan’s band moved from cult status to mainstream rock success with hits including ‘One Headlight’ and ‘6th Avenue Heartache’.

by Paul Cashmere

Released on May 21, 1996, Bringing Down The Horse became the defining album of The Wallflowers’ career, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and eventually selling more than four million copies in the United States alone. Produced by T Bone Burnett, the record arrived during a period when American rock was recalibrating after the commercial peak of grunge, with roots-based songwriting and Americana influences beginning to re-enter the mainstream.

For The Wallflowers, the album represented both a commercial breakthrough and a survival story. The band had been dropped by Virgin Records after their 1992 self-titled debut underperformed commercially. By the mid-1990s, Jakob Dylan and his evolving lineup were back playing clubs around Los Angeles while searching for another label deal. Interscope Records executives Jimmy Iovine and Tom Whalley eventually signed the band in 1994, setting in motion the sessions that would lead to Bringing Down The Horse.

The album would ultimately produce four key singles, ‘6th Avenue Heartache’, ‘One Headlight’, ‘Three Marlenas’ and ‘The Difference’. Of those, ‘One Headlight’ became the defining hit, topping Billboard’s Mainstream Rock, Modern Rock and Adult Top 40 charts. The song also won two Grammy Awards in 1998 and remains one of the signature American rock singles of the decade. Rolling Stone later ranked it among its 100 Greatest Pop Songs.

Much of the album was recorded in Los Angeles with a shifting cast of musicians. The core lineup entering the studio included Jakob Dylan, keyboard player Rami Jaffee, bassist Greg Richling and guitarist Tobi Miller. During recording, Miller exited the band, leaving producer T Bone Burnett to assemble a broader network of players to complete the sessions.

That expanded cast included Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, drummer Matt Chamberlain, Jon Brion, Jay Joyce and Fred Tackett. Michael Ward, who contributed to the sessions, later became a permanent member of the group. Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz added backing vocals to ‘6th Avenue Heartache’, while members of the wider Americana scene, including Gary Louris and Sam Phillips, also appeared on the record.

Jakob Dylan later explained that the band deliberately tried to avoid making a retro-sounding Americana album despite the use of pedal steel, banjos and Dobro guitars throughout the sessions. “We thought that he could counter a lot of these acoustic sounds with something that sounded really fresh and up to date,” Dylan said of mixer Tom Lord-Alge’s role in shaping the final sound.

The songwriting itself reflected a long and difficult transition period for the band. Songs for the album had been written over almost five years, stretching back to before the release of the debut album. Dylan wrote several additional tracks during the recording process, including ‘One Headlight’, ‘Three Marlenas’, ‘The Difference’ and ‘I Wish I Felt Nothing’.

Dylan later described the emotional state behind the material bluntly, saying, “Every song, fortunately or unfortunately is about feeling massively defeated, because that’s what I was living.”

That emotional weight became central to the album’s identity. While alternative rock at the time often leaned toward aggression or irony, Bringing Down The Horse found an audience through restraint, reflective lyrics and traditional American rock structures. The album helped open commercial radio to a more roots-oriented sound that would become increasingly prominent in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

There was also a personal dimension to the record’s creation. Pedal steel guitarist Leo LeBlanc, who featured prominently on tracks including ‘Invisible City’ and ‘I Wish I Felt Nothing’, was battling cancer during the sessions. LeBlanc died shortly after the album was completed in 1995, and the band dedicated the album to him upon release.

Critical reception at the time was generally strong, although some reviewers questioned whether the album’s measured pace and melancholic tone would limit its long-term impact. Retrospectively, however, the record has largely been reassessed as one of the key American rock albums of the post-grunge era. In a 2023 retrospective review, Pitchfork noted the “stale sense of dissatisfaction” running through the lyrics while highlighting the sequencing and cohesion that helped transform the record into a commercial success.

The album also proved durable internationally. In Australia, Bringing Down The Horse reached No. 9 on the ARIA Albums Chart and was later certified gold. The record hit No. 1 in New Zealand and remained a steady catalogue seller for years after its original release.

Its legacy was further reinforced in 2016 when the album received its first vinyl pressing as a double LP for the 20th anniversary edition through Interscope and Universal Music Group.

Thirty years later, Bringing Down The Horse remains the defining statement in The Wallflowers catalogue and the benchmark against which much of Jakob Dylan’s later work has been measured. While the band has continued through various lineups and periodic reunions, the album’s combination of roots rock, introspective songwriting and mainstream accessibility continues to define its place in 1990s American music history.

Tracklisting:

One Headlight

6th Avenue Heartache

Bleeders

Three Marlenas

The Difference

Invisible City

Laughing Out Loud

Josephine

God Don’t Make Lonely Girls

Angel On My Bike

I Wish I Felt Nothing

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)