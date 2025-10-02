The Devil Wears Prada Share New Video ‘Eyes' Ahead of Ninth Album Flowers - Noise11.com

The Devil Wears Prada have unleashed their new single Eyes, a haunting track lifted from their upcoming ninth studio album Flowers, due 14 November through Solid State Records.

The accompanying video for Eyes takes a surreal twist, portraying the band as marionette puppets caught in a maze, guided by an unseen puppet master. It’s a metaphor that sits neatly alongside the lyrical themes.

Keyboardist and songwriter Jonathan Gering explains, “Eyes is about coming to a point in life where you start to question the reality of what you once believed. It captures the feeling of wanting to break away from something that has only worked against you, and the struggle to find a new way to move forward.”

Guitarist and clean vocalist Jeremy DePoyster expands on the theme: “Eyes is a song about desperately yearning for answers, wondering why you keep ending up in the same place without a clear path forward.

When you’re caught in a wave of anxiety and the things you’ve been taught are of little help, you’re desperate for clarity and hope.”

Sonically, the track balances melodic verses with fuzzed-out riffs and an anthemic chorus, something DePoyster describes as “an anthem for when you need the validation that no one has the answers. We’re all just doing our best.”

Formed in Dayton, Ohio in 2005, The Devil Wears Prada were early leaders of the American metalcore wave that swept through the mid-2000s. Their debut album Dear Love: A Beautiful Discord (2006) arrived at the peak of the genre’s underground rise, but it was their second record, Plagues (2007), that pushed them into the spotlight, cracking the Billboard 200 and establishing their reputation for combining breakdown-heavy aggression with melodic choruses and spiritual undertones.

By the time With Roots Above and Branches Below dropped in 2009, TDWP were headlining Warped Tour stages and touring internationally, finding an audience far beyond their Ohio base. Over the next decade, albums like Dead Throne (2011), 8:18 (2013), and Transit Blues (2016) saw the band evolve into darker and more experimental territory, shedding much of their early Christian metalcore label while gaining critical respect for their artistry.

Their 2022 release Color Decay was seen as a creative rebirth, balancing their ferocious heaviness with atmospheric production. The forthcoming Flowers promises to expand on that legacy, cementing their reputation as a career band capable of growth after nearly 20 years.

Australian fans will get the first taste of the Flowers era this month, with The Devil Wears Prada on the road supporting Bullet For My Valentine. The UK metal titans will be joined by TDWP for national dates.

Following Australia, the band heads to South Africa for a headline run, then onto Europe with Ice Nine Kills and Creeper. They’re also confirmed for the return of Warped Tour in Orlando (15-16 November) and will sail on the Emo’s Not Dead Cruise in January 2026 alongside fellow scene veterans.

Despite being nearly two decades into their career, TDWP are still breaking new ground. Their single For You became their first-ever track to chart on both Mediabase and the Billboard Active Rock charts, a milestone that signals their continued relevance in a crowded rock landscape.

The Devil Wears Prada, now consisting of Mike Hranica (vocals), Jeremy DePoyster (guitar, clean vocals), Kyle Sipress (guitar), Jonathan Gering (keys, synths, programming, percussion), and Giuseppe Capolupo (drums), remain one of the few surviving acts from the mid-2000s metalcore explosion still pushing forward with fresh ideas, instead of relying solely on nostalgia.

Flowers Track Listing:

01. That Same Place

02. Where The Flowers Never Grow

03. Everybody Knows

04. So Low

05. For You

06. All Out

07. Ritual

08. When You’re Gone

09. The Sky Behind The Rain

10. The Silence

11. Eyes

12. Cure Me

13. Wave

14. My Paradise

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

UPCOMING 2025 LIVE SHOWS

SUPPORTING BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

WEDNESDAY 15 OCTOBER – JOHN CAIN ARENA, MELBOURNE

THURSDAY 16 OCTOBER – HORDERN PAVILION, SYDNEY

SATURDAY 18 OCTOBER – RIVERSTAGE, BRISBANE

Tickets from www.destroyalllines.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)