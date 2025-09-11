The Devil Wears Prada Set to Release Ninth Album Flowers and Return to Australia with Bullet For My Valentine - Noise11.com

The Devil Wears Prada are closing in on two decades as one of metalcore’s most consistent and inventive forces, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. The Ohio-born band will release their ninth album Flowers on 14 November via Solid State Records, and they’ve just dropped the video for the latest single So Low.

The So Low clip stitches together scenes from their recent Latin American headline run, a tour that saw the group playing to packed houses across Mexico and South America. The visual, some of it shot on Super8 film, has a raw and vintage edge, presenting a unique look at the band’s connection with audiences outside the US. Frontman Mike Hranica described the song as “fighting the mundane … chasing that rush, even if it leaves you feeling worse in the end,” while also noting the importance of capturing landscapes and imagery rarely featured in their past work.

The forthcoming album Flowers signals a new chapter for The Devil Wears Prada (Mike Hranica on vocals, Jeremy DePoyster on guitar/clean vocals, Kyle Sipress on guitar, Jonathan Gering handling keys and electronics, and Giuseppe Capolupo on drums). Across fourteen tracks, including the already-released For You — their first single to break into both the Mediabase and Billboard Active Rock charts — the record builds on a career that has seen the band evolve from Christian hardcore upstarts into a veteran act with global reach.

Formed in Dayton, Ohio in 2005, The Devil Wears Prada quickly found a home in the metalcore explosion of the mid-2000s. Their early releases, including Dear Love: A Beautiful Discord (2006) and Plagues (2007), cemented them as scene favourites, while 2009’s With Roots Above and Branches Below pushed them to mainstream recognition, cracking the US Billboard Top 20. In Australia, it was 2011’s Dead Throne that marked their commercial breakthrough, resonating with heavy music fans and securing them a strong following down under.

That Australian connection will be renewed this October when The Devil Wears Prada return to support Bullet For My Valentine on their national tour. The band will hit Melbourne’s John Cain Arena (15 October), Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion (16 October), and Brisbane’s Riverstage (18 October). Local fans will be among the first in the world to hear the new material performed live.

Flowers arrives after a busy run of shows that included the band’s recent Summer of Loud tour across the US, where they filled amphitheatres, proving their live power remains unmatched. Their inclusion on the cover of Revolver this fall further cements their place as a band still shaping the conversation in heavy music, not just revisiting past glories.

From their roots in Midwest basements to commanding international stages, The Devil Wears Prada’s trajectory has been defined by persistence and reinvention. Each album has built on the last, experimenting with atmosphere, electronics, and melody without losing the crushing heaviness that first set them apart. Flowers looks set to continue that evolution, promising fans both intensity and depth across tracks like That Same Place, Where The Flowers Never Grow, Ritual, and The Silence.

Beyond the Australian dates, TDWP’s schedule is packed: headline shows in South Africa, a European trek with Ice Nine Kills and Creeper, a slot at Warped Tour Orlando in November, and even a booking on the Emo’s Not Dead Cruise in January. It’s the kind of global reach that would have been hard to imagine back when they were cutting their teeth on the Christian hardcore circuit two decades ago.

The Devil Wears Prada – Australian Tour 2025 (with Bullet For My Valentine):

Wednesday 15 October – John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Thursday 16 October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday 18 October – Riverstage, Brisbane

Tickets via Destroy All Lines.

Flowers is out 14 November via Solid State Records. The single So Low is streaming now.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)