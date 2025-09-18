The Faces' First Steps To Be Released with Unheard 1969 Recordings With Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood - Noise11.com

Take a step back to the late 1960s, when London was buzzing, Carnaby Street was swinging, and five young musicians were about to create one of the greatest British rock bands of their generation. Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Kenney Jones, Ronnie Lane and Ian McLagan had just come together as The Faces – and now, for the very first time, fans will be able to hear their earliest recordings.

On 24 October 2025, The Faces Before The First Step will be released, featuring the band’s previously unheard 1969 sessions, recorded at Olympic Studios in Barnes and captured on their own cassette tapes at The Rolling Stones’ Bermondsey warehouse.

The Faces were formed in 1969 when members of Small Faces – Ronnie Lane, Kenney Jones and Ian McLagan – joined forces with Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood, both fresh from The Jeff Beck Group. With Stewart’s raspy voice and Wood’s rough-edged guitar, the chemistry was instant. The band became one of the UK’s most electrifying live acts, known for their unpolished, beer-soaked energy that influenced everyone from The Black Crowes to Oasis.

In reflecting on those early days, Ronnie Wood once said, “It was parties and rock ‘n’ roll, everything you could think of a rock star should be doing… And we did it to the fullest and beyond.”

Kenney Jones adds, “It was a real trip down memory lane … I just had a tear in my eye because it just seems like yesterday, and it wasn’t.”

Rod Stewart has also described how he first met Ronnie Wood, recalling the instant connection:

Their debut album First Step landed in 1970, a bluesy, ragged but promising set that introduced their swagger to the world. They followed quickly with 1971’s Long Player, solidifying their reputation as one of Britain’s most vital live bands. Later that same year came their finest moment – A Nod Is As Good As a Wink… to a Blind Horse – featuring the worldwide hit “Stay With Me”, which gave them international recognition.

By 1973, with Stewart’s solo career on a rapid rise, the band delivered their swansong, Ooh La La. While the title track would go on to become one of their most beloved songs, the album’s release was marred by internal tensions. Bassist Ronnie Lane departed soon after, replaced briefly by Tetsu Yamauchi of Free.

The group carried on until 1975, but with Ronnie Wood sliding into The Rolling Stones and Stewart focusing on his solo superstardom, The Faces quietly dissolved. Though their time together was short, their music captured the spirit of the era – loose, raw, and full of heart.

Now, with The Faces Before The First Step, fans can finally hear the band’s beginnings with rough rehearsal tapes and raw studio takes that laid the foundation for their storied career.

Tracklist – The Faces Before The First Step

Shake, Shudder, Shiver (Take 1 Rough Mix)

Devotion (Take 1 Rough Mix)

Train (Take 4 Rough Mix)

Flying (Take 1 Rough Mix)

I Feel So Good (Rehearsal)

Evil (Rehearsal)

Shake, Shudder, Shiver (Rehearsal)

Pineapple and The Monkey (Rehearsal)

