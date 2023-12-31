The Full Monty Actor Tom Wilkinson Dies At Age 75 - Noise11.com

Tom Wilkinson, best known as Gerald Cooper in the 1997 movie ‘The Full Monty’, has died at age 75.

Tom most recently starred in the TV serious ‘The Full Monty’ reviving the Gerald Cooper character. He played Carmine Falcone in the 2005 flick ‘Batman Begins’ and also appeared in ‘Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol’ (2011), ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’ (2012) and ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ (2004).

Wilkinson had credits in over 130 movies and TV shows. He was nominated six times for BAFTAs and twice for Oscars.

According to statement from his family, Tom died suddenly at his home.

