The Gloom In The Corner Set Royal Discordance For February 2026, Unleash Angel's Wrath Whiskey - Noise11.com

Melbourne metalcore innovators The Gloom In The Corner will open a new chapter of their ever-expanding cinematic universe in 2026, with the release of their third studio album Royal Discordance. The album will arrive on 27 February, through SharpTone Records, and will further cement the band’s reputation for storytelling, sonic ambition and conceptual depth.

Formed in 2016, The Gloom In The Corner have spent nearly a decade crafting an interconnected narrative world that blends supernatural themes, character-driven lore and heavy-hitting metalcore. Their early work, including their debut album Fear Me and the EPs Homecoming and Flesh & Bones, established their distinctive approach, combining theatricality with technical intensity. Their 2022 album Trinity expanded the scope of the mythology, creating a dense architecture of characters and narratives that continues to evolve across each new release.

To introduce Royal Discordance, the band have issued the new single Angel’s Wrath Whiskey, a frenzied and theatrical track that showcases their trademark collision of speed, melody and narrative drama. The single opens with rapid-fire percussion, swirling synth lines and a burst of guitars that pushes straight into a towering chorus.

“Angel’s Wrath Whiskey lives up to its namesake,” the band said. “The first four shots are great, but too much of it will have you breaking down as hard as the end of the song.”

The track continues the band’s ongoing cinematic arc, further exploring the mythological landscape that underpins each album. The single follows their recent release Assassination Run, which marked the unexpected return of their long-running character Sherlock A Bones, a demonic figure who first appeared in the band’s early recordings and who serves as a violent spectral presence across their lore.

Royal Discordance will feature 12 tracks recorded in Nashville in 2024 with producer Jonathan Delese. The album expands their sonic reach with a mix of aggressive metalcore, atmospheric tension and cinematic arrangement. The band describe the project as a confrontation between light and dark, anchored in their hallmark blend of narrative continuity and explosive musicianship.

“This album is a concoction of chaos and revelry, a battle of light versus darkness, much like the story and themes covered in the record,” the band said. “If you really thought we were going to do Trinity for a second time, guess again.”

Across their career, The Gloom In The Corner have collaborated with leading heavy artists including Ryan Kirby of Fit For A King, Joe Badolato of Fit For An Autopsy and Elijah Witt of Cane Hill. Their conceptual approach, combined with high-intensity shows, has taken them across Australia, Europe and North America, building a passionate audience invested in both the music and the narrative.

The Gloom In The Corner are currently touring Europe in support of Swedish heavyweights Aviana. Their 2026 schedule will include their appearance aboard the sold-out inaugural Hellbound Cruise, departing Sydney in October and featuring Parkway Drive, Polaris and Northlane.

With Royal Discordance, the band are poised to deliver their most ambitious chapter yet, deepening their narrative mythology while broadening the emotional range of their music. Their fusion of storytelling and heaviness continues to evolve, presenting a world that invites repeat exploration.

Royal Discordance Track Listing

The Problem With Apocalyptic Tyranny

You Didn’t Like Me Then (You Won’t Like Me Now)

Painkiller Soliloquy

Short Range Teleportation (A Guide To Guerrilla Warfare)

Nope (Hollow Point Elysium)

Angel’s Wrath Whiskey

Shadow Rhapsody II

Assassination Run

That’s Life (Carry Me Home)

Army Of Darkness

Love I: A Quaver Through The Pale

Love II: A Walk Amongst The Poppy Fields

