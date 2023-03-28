 The Hollies Announce 60th Anniversary UK Tour - Noise11.com
The Hollies

The Hollies Announce 60th Anniversary UK Tour

by Paul Cashmere on March 29, 2023

in News

The Hollies have announced a huge UK tour. The Hollies – who celebrated their 60th anniversary with a live run in 2022 – are entering their seventh decade as a band, and they’re marking the occasion in a big way.

The upcoming tour – which will feature original members Bobby Elliott and Tony Hicks – kicks off on September 16 in Blackburn at King George’s Hall, and will come to an end on November 9 at the London Palladium.

As well as drummer Bobby and lead guitarist Tony, the lineup will also include lead singer Peter Howarth, bass player Ray Stiles, keyboardist Ian Parker and rhythm guitarist Steve Lauri.

Fans will be looking forward to seeing the band playing hits like ‘Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)’, ‘The Air That I Breathe’, ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother’ and ‘Bus Stop’.

The group have spent a total of 263 weeks in the top 40 in the UK, and they have performed continuously since forming in 1962.

Their tracks have also featured in movies and adverts over the years.

In 1995, the Hollies were awarded an Ivor Novello for their outstanding contribution to British music.

In 2010, the group were inducted into the American Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, recognised their “impact on the evolution, development and perpetuation of Rock and Roll”.

The Hollies 2023 tour dates

September

Sat 16 Blackburn King George’s Hall
Sun 17 Northampton Royal and Derngate
Thu 21 Cheltenham Town Hall
Fri 22 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Sat 23 Gateshead The Sage
Sun 24 York Barbican
Fri 29 Scarborough Grand Hall
Sat 30 Sheffield City Hall

October

Sun 1 Salford Lowry
Thu 5 Guildford G Live
Fri 6 Reading Hexagon
Sat 7 Cardiff St David’s Hall
Sun 8 Llandudno Cymru Theatre
Thu 12 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Fri 13 Stoke Victoria Hall
Sat 14 Wolverhampton The Halls
Thu 19 Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre
Fri 20 Bath Forum
Sat 21 Cambridge Corn Exchange
Fri 27 Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Sat 28 Ipswich Regent Theatre
Sun 29 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

November

Fri 3 Basingstoke Anvil
Sat 4 Southampton O2 Guildhall
Sun 5 Truro Hall For Cornwall
Thu 9 London Palladium

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jay and the Americans
Howie Kane of Jay & The Americans Dies At Age 78

Howie Kane (born Howard Kirchembaum) of Jay & The Americans has died at age 78.

3 days ago
Pete Townshend Premieres New Song ‘Can’t Outrun The Truth’

The Who’s Pete Townshend has rare new music with ‘Can’t Outrun the Truth’.

3 days ago
Beatles Please Please Me
The Beatles Debut Album ‘Please Please Me’ Turns 60

‘Please Please Me’, the debut album for The Beatles, was released 22 March 1963. It is 60 today.

March 22, 2023
Clarence Fuzzy Haskins
Parliament-Funkadelic Co-Founder Clarence ‘Fuzzy’ Haskins Dies at 81

Clarence ‘Fuzzy’ Haskins, an original member of Parliament, has died at age 81.

March 19, 2023
Russell Morris at The Espy St Kilda 24 April 2019 photo by Noise11
10 Classic Australian Acts Set To Play Sunset Sounds In Torquay At Easter

Torquay will host the all-day 10 classic artist strong Sunset Sounds line-up over Easter.

March 19, 2023
Derek and the Dominos
Legendary Drummer and Convicted Murderer Jim Gordon Dead at 77

Jim Gordon, the legendary drummer who also murdered his mother and was sentenced to 16 years in jail, has died at the age of 77.

March 16, 2023
Yusaf - Cat Stevens at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Monday 27 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Yusuf / Cat Stevens Previews ‘King of a Land’ Album with ‘Take The World Apart’

At age 74 Yusuf / Cat Stevens is still making new music.

March 16, 2023