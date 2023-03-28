The Hollies Announce 60th Anniversary UK Tour - Noise11.com

The Hollies have announced a huge UK tour. The Hollies – who celebrated their 60th anniversary with a live run in 2022 – are entering their seventh decade as a band, and they’re marking the occasion in a big way.

The upcoming tour – which will feature original members Bobby Elliott and Tony Hicks – kicks off on September 16 in Blackburn at King George’s Hall, and will come to an end on November 9 at the London Palladium.

As well as drummer Bobby and lead guitarist Tony, the lineup will also include lead singer Peter Howarth, bass player Ray Stiles, keyboardist Ian Parker and rhythm guitarist Steve Lauri.

Fans will be looking forward to seeing the band playing hits like ‘Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)’, ‘The Air That I Breathe’, ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother’ and ‘Bus Stop’.

The group have spent a total of 263 weeks in the top 40 in the UK, and they have performed continuously since forming in 1962.

Their tracks have also featured in movies and adverts over the years.

In 1995, the Hollies were awarded an Ivor Novello for their outstanding contribution to British music.

In 2010, the group were inducted into the American Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, recognised their “impact on the evolution, development and perpetuation of Rock and Roll”.

The Hollies 2023 tour dates

September

Sat 16 Blackburn King George’s Hall

Sun 17 Northampton Royal and Derngate

Thu 21 Cheltenham Town Hall

Fri 22 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Sat 23 Gateshead The Sage

Sun 24 York Barbican

Fri 29 Scarborough Grand Hall

Sat 30 Sheffield City Hall

October

Sun 1 Salford Lowry

Thu 5 Guildford G Live

Fri 6 Reading Hexagon

Sat 7 Cardiff St David’s Hall

Sun 8 Llandudno Cymru Theatre

Thu 12 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Fri 13 Stoke Victoria Hall

Sat 14 Wolverhampton The Halls

Thu 19 Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre

Fri 20 Bath Forum

Sat 21 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Fri 27 Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Sat 28 Ipswich Regent Theatre

Sun 29 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

November

Fri 3 Basingstoke Anvil

Sat 4 Southampton O2 Guildhall

Sun 5 Truro Hall For Cornwall

Thu 9 London Palladium

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

