The Kid Laroi Reveals Australian Dates for 2024 - Noise11.com

Los Angeles based The Kid Laroi will perform his first major tour of Australia in 2024.

The US based pop act has worked with Jungkook, Central Cee and Future.

“I’m so excited to be coming back home in February! I felt so much love from the fans on last year’s tour – it’s something I’ll never forget. I can’t wait for you to all see this new show – we’ve taken things to a whole new level. I love you and I’ll see you all really soon.”

THE KID LAROI THE FIRST TIME AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024

Fri 2 Feb | AAMI Park, Melbourne Vic | All Ages

Fri 9 Feb | HBF Park, Perth WA | All Ages

Tues 13 Feb | Coopers Stadium, Adelaide SA | All Ages

Fri 16 Feb | Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney NSW | All Ages

Sun 18 Feb | Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast Qld | All Ages

General public tickets will go on sale on Monday 20 November at ticketek.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

