The Meredith Thirty One Line-up Is Here - Noise11.com

Meredith Thirty One will feature Kraftwerk, Alvvays and No Fixed Address for the 2023 season of the music festival.

The Meredith line-up for 2023 is:

Kraftwerk, Caroline Polachek, Alvvays, Alex G, Eris Drew & Octo Octa, Flowdan, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Sneaky Sound System, No Fixed Address, Souls of Mischief, Cable Ties, Blawan, Floodlights, moktar, Telenova, They Hate Change, C.O.F.F.I.N, dameeeela, Bumpy, Kuniyuki, Meninyan, Miss Kaninna, Gut Health, Ali, Milo Eastwood, Watty Thompson, Mary Lattimore, Pachyman, City of Ballarat Municipal Brass Band

The Meredith Music Festival will be held December 8, 9 and 10 at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre in Meredith Victoria.

The Ballot is open now until 10:31pm on Tuesday 22 August. Enter via mmf.com.au.

