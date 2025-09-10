The Mountain Goats Announce First Australian Tour in Nine Years and First New Zealand Tour in Sixteen - Noise11.com

The Mountain Goats will make their long-awaited return to Australia and New Zealand in 2026, bringing with them a brand-new album, a landmark reissue, and the kind of storytelling that has made them one of indie rock’s most enduring acts.

The tour will begin in Auckland on April 10, before weaving through Wellington, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth. For New Zealand fans, it will be the band’s first visit since 2010, while Australian audiences have been waiting since 2017 to see John Darnielle and company on stage again.

Fronted by songwriter, novelist, and all-round cultural force John Darnielle, The Mountain Goats formed in Claremont, California, in the early 1990s. Originally a lo-fi home-recording project, the band’s first official release came in 1994 with Zopilote Machine. From there, Darnielle built one of the most respected catalogues in indie rock, amassing 23 studio albums across thirty years.

Their music, defined by razor-sharp lyricism and intimate storytelling, often reads like literature set to melody. Fans will cite albums such as All Hail West Texas (2002), The Sunset Tree (2005), and Heretic Pride (2008) as era-defining works of the indie canon. Darnielle’s songs range from starkly autobiographical (The Sunset Tree chronicled his abusive stepfather) to wildly conceptual (2015’s Beat the Champ revolved around professional wrestling).

Over time, what began as a bedroom tape-trading phenomenon grew into a full touring band celebrated for both their recorded output and the fervour of their live shows.

Coinciding with the tour announcement, The Mountain Goats have confirmed the release of their 24th studio album, Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan, due November 7, 2025, via their Cadmean Dawn label.

Produced by multi-instrumentalist Matt Douglas, the album has been described as the group’s most musically elaborate project yet – effectively a full-scale rock musical. The narrative follows three shipwreck survivors stranded on a desert island: a nameless narrator, Captain Peter Balkan, and Adam. With dwindling supplies and growing paranoia, the story drifts between apocalyptic visions, survivalist desperation, and moments of tenderness.

The record also boasts an eclectic guest list. The Replacements’ Tommy Stinson contributes basslines, harpist Mikaela Davis brings ethereal textures, and Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda (of Hamilton fame) lends his theatrical flair. Rounding out the line-up is Cameron Ralston, the Mountain Goats’ new bassist, making his recorded debut with the band.

The lead single, “Armies of the Lord,” already hints at the scope and ambition of the project – urgent, dramatic, and unmistakably Mountain Goats.

As if a new album weren’t enough, 2025 also marks the 20th anniversary of The Sunset Tree. The landmark album, home to fan-favourites “This Year” and “Up the Wolves,” is being remastered at Abbey Road Studios and reissued later this year. For many fans, this record was their entry point into Darnielle’s world – an intensely personal account of survival through abuse, transformed into anthems of hope.

The reissue coincides with another major project: Darnielle’s new book, This Year – 365 Songs Annotated: A Book of Days, due in December. The collection pairs definitive texts of 365 songs with first-person commentaries, weaving his personal history into the band’s narrative arc.

Live – Raucous, Cathartic, Unforgettable

Mountain Goats concerts are the stuff of legend. Fans don’t just watch – they sing, shout, and chant every lyric like scripture. Darnielle, known for his animated stage banter and magnetic delivery, turns venues into communal spaces where humour, sorrow, and catharsis all collide.

With a discography spanning thirty years, no two shows are ever alike. Long-time devotees will hope for deep cuts, while newcomers are guaranteed anthemic moments that bind the room together.

The Mountain Goats – Australia / New Zealand 2026

April 10 – Double Whammy, Auckland NZ

April 11 – Meow, Wellington NZ

April 13 – Metro Theatre, Sydney AU

April 14 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane AU

April 16 – The Gov, Adelaide AU

April 17 – Forum, Melbourne AU

April 19 – Freo.Social, Perth AU

Pre-sale tickets open 10am Thursday September 11, with general sale beginning Friday September 12.

