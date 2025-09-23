The Pretty Wild Announce Debut Album ‘zero.point.genesis' for November Release - Noise11.com

US metalcore sister duo The Pretty Wild are about to make their mark with the release of their debut full-length album zero.point.genesis, due out 21 November via Sumerian Records.

The band, who have quickly built a reputation for blending ferocious heaviness with deeply personal and mythic themes, unveiled the record alongside the release of their brand-new single and video PARADOX.

The Pretty Wild are sisters Jyl and Jules, who have made it clear they are unafraid to explore the darker corners of human experience while delivering music that resonates with raw emotion. Speaking about the new record, vocalist Jyl explained that the album is both personal and universal:

“zero.point.genesis is an album of collapse and resurrection, mythic, yet memeable in its rawness. For me, it’s about battling and ultimately healing the fake ego structures forged in trauma that kept me small, erasing my feminine gifts to fall in line. It’s crawling through the haunted shadow void society is too afraid to face, and emerging closer to my core essence through reclamation of those feminine gifts.”

Jules added that the songs carry multiple layers of meaning, “This record is layered with multiple dimensions of interpretation; the more you listen, the further you traverse through them with us. We pushed into concepts that once felt untouchable, set external input aside, and wrote them anyway. It’s an album of poetic contrasts, brutally heavy moments, with haunting instrumentation and flayed-open lyrics. Woven throughout are nods to our personal interests, theatrical elements, classical composition, and moments of rage and playfulness.”

The Pretty Wild’s early releases have already built an impressive following. Singles like OMENS, Button Eyes, living ded, and the fan-favourite sLeepwALKeR have collectively surpassed 20 million Spotify streams, while their videos have racked up more than 3.3 million views on YouTube. The forthcoming album brings those tracks together with a broader artistic vision, while sLeepwALKeR will also appear as a physical bonus track.

In just a short time, the duo have amassed over 37 million streams across platforms and have taken their high-energy performances to major US festivals including Welcome To Rockville and Inkcarceration. They’ll also join Set It Off, Fame On Fire and VANA on an upcoming tour, further cementing their reputation as one of heavy music’s most exciting new acts.

To celebrate the album announcement, The Pretty Wild dropped PARADOX with an accompanying official video. The track captures the band’s signature mix of intense heaviness and ethereal atmosphere, offering a preview of the sonic contrasts and emotional depth that zero.point.genesis promises.

zero.point.genesis Tracklist

PARADOX

zero.point.genesis

living ded

button eyes

priestess

OMENS

The Trial

hALf aLiVE

AFTERLIFE (feat. Magnolia Park)

INFRARED

persephone

sLeepwALKeR (Physical Bonus)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)