The Rasmus Raise $84,000 For Ukraine Children's Hospital, Announce 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Finnish rock favourites The Rasmus have turned a war-zone performance into a powerful act of charity, raising more than $84,000 for Ukraine’s Okhmatdyt National Children’s Specialised Hospital – and they’ll be heading to Australia for their first ever headline shows in January 2026.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Lauri Ylönen of The Rasmus:

On 19 July, The Rasmus became the only international act to perform at Kyiv’s Atlas Festival, staged inside Blockbuster Mall. Despite the constant threat of air raid sirens, the event drew more than 110,000 fans, a testament to the resilience of Ukraine’s live music community.

Partnering with the Good Donations Foundation, the Atlas Festival and Blockbuster Mall, the band helped raise 3.5 million hryvnias (AU$84,000). The funds were directed towards purchasing German-made surgical kits, delivered in September to doctors at Okhmatdyt Hospital – Ukraine’s leading paediatric medical centre.

The official handover took place on 25 September, with The Rasmus joining online to speak directly with medical staff. Vocalist Lauri Ylönen said, “The doctors who work here are real heroes. They keep helping children through air raid sirens and rocket attacks. Their professionalism blew us away. These doctors can do even more when they have the right tools.”

As well as performing, The Rasmus staged autograph signings, raffled unique merch bundles and personally visited the hospital. The Good Donations Foundation issued a statement thanking the band and festivalgoers: “Together, we were able to give doctors instruments that give children a chance at life and hope to their families.”

The band’s connection with Ukraine runs deep. Before the festival, Ylönen admitted, “It’s scary to play in the middle of war, but we want to show our support for the Ukrainian people. We have a massive fan base here and we’ve also worked with Kalush Orchestra, Ukraine’s Eurovision winners.”

A new short film, The Rasmus in Ukraine, documents the experience. The band has pledged all YouTube revenue from the video to the Good Donations Foundation. Fans can watch the documentary here:

This period of solidarity comes as The Rasmus celebrate their 11th studio album, Weirdo, released 12 September via Better Noise Music. The record continues their streak of melodic rock fused with dark pop sensibilities – the sound that made them international stars with 2003’s In The Shadows.

And now, after three decades together, The Rasmus are set to touch down in Australia for the very first time. Their debut Australian tour kicks off in January 2026:

The Rasmus – Australian Tour 2026

Fri 30 Jan – The Triffid, Brisbane

Sat 31 Jan – Manning Bar, Sydney

Sun 1 Feb – Max Watts, Melbourne

Tickets are available now via thephoenix.au.

