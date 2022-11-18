The Rolling Stones 1967 Video for ‘2000 Light Years From Home’ Restored For 4K Definition - Noise11.com

The 1967 Rolling Stones promotional video for ‘2000 Light Years From Home’, filmed on 35mm, has been restored for today’s 4K resolution.

The video for “2000 Light Years From Home” was directed by the late Peter Whitehead—a Liverpool native and filmmaker who also made The Rolling Stones tour documentary Charlie Is My Darling: Ireland 1965, as well as their 1967 music video for “We Love You,” which was released in 4K this past August . The video begins with closeups of all five original members and features a staged performance by the group on color-treated film. Jagger’s painted face as a motif would be reprised for the “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” music video the following year, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg.

‘2000 Light Years From Home’ was recorded for the 6th Rolling Stones album ‘Their Satanic Majesties Request’. It was released as the b-side to the ‘She’s A Rainbow’ single.

Mick Jagger wrote the song in June 1967 when he was in Brixton prison on drug charges. The song was recorded at Olympic Studios between July and September 1967.

The Rolling Stones performed the song at Glastonbury on 29 June, 2013. It was the first time they had played it since 1990 and also the last time they have played it.

