 The Rolling Stones Announce 2024 North American Hackney Diamonds Tour Dates - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones Announce 2024 North American Hackney Diamonds Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on November 22, 2023

in News

The Rolling Stones have announced 15 dates for a North America Hackney Diamonds tour of 2024.

Dates are:

UPDATE – 2024 Stones dates:

Sunday, April 28, 2024
NRG Stadium
Houston​

Thursday, May 2, 2024
Jazz Fest
New Orleans​

Tuesday, May 7, 2024
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Arizona​

Saturday, May 11, 2024
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas​

Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Lumen Field
Seattle​

Thursday, May 23, 2024
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey​

Thursday, May 30, 2024
Gillette Stadium
Foxboro, Massachusetts​​

Monday, June 3, 2024
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, Florida​

Friday, June 7, 2024
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta​

Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia​

Saturday, June 15, 2024
Cleveland Browns Stadium
Cleveland​

Thursday, June 20, 2024
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver​

Thursday, June 27, 2024
Soldier Field
Chicago​

Friday, July 5, 2024
BC Place
Vancouver, British Columbia​

Wednesday, July 10, 2024
SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles​

Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Levi’s Stadium
Santa Clara, California​

The Stones played a show in New York on 19 October 2023 to launch the Hackney Diamonds album. The setlist was the Racket Club was:

Shattered (from Some Girls, 1978)
Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Whole Wide World (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Bite My Head Off (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single 1968)

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (with Lady Gaga) (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

The last official show for The Stones was in Germany for the SIXTY tour in 2022.

The setlist was:

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
19th Nervous Breakdown (single, 1966)
All Down The Line (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Rocks Off (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Out of Time (from Aftermath UK, 1966)
Fool To Cry (from Black and Blue, 1975)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Living in a Ghost Town (single 2020)
Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)
You Got The Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Happy (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath US, 1966)
Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out of Our Heads, 1965)

