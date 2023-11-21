The Rolling Stones Announce 2024 North American Hackney Diamonds Tour Dates - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have announced 15 dates for a North America Hackney Diamonds tour of 2024.

Dates are:

UPDATE – 2024 Stones dates:

Sunday, April 28, 2024

NRG Stadium

Houston​

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Jazz Fest

New Orleans​

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona​

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas​

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Lumen Field

Seattle​

Thursday, May 23, 2024

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, New Jersey​

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Gillette Stadium

Foxboro, Massachusetts​​

Monday, June 3, 2024

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Florida​

Friday, June 7, 2024

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta​

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia​

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland​

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Empower Field at Mile High

Denver​

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Soldier Field

Chicago​

Friday, July 5, 2024

BC Place

Vancouver, British Columbia​

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles​

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Levi’s Stadium

Santa Clara, California​

The Stones played a show in New York on 19 October 2023 to launch the Hackney Diamonds album. The setlist was the Racket Club was:

Shattered (from Some Girls, 1978)

Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Whole Wide World (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Bite My Head Off (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single 1968)

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (with Lady Gaga) (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

The last official show for The Stones was in Germany for the SIXTY tour in 2022.

The setlist was:

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

19th Nervous Breakdown (single, 1966)

All Down The Line (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Rocks Off (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Out of Time (from Aftermath UK, 1966)

Fool To Cry (from Black and Blue, 1975)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Living in a Ghost Town (single 2020)

Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)

You Got The Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Happy (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath US, 1966)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out of Our Heads, 1965)

