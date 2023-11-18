Rolling Stones 2024 Rumoured Dates Published On IORR - Noise11.com

Rumoured dates for a 2024 Rolling Stones North American tour have been published by Stones fan forum iorr.org.

iorr.org, (which stands for Its Only Rock n Roll), has dates started in April in Houston, Texas and going through to mid-July in San Francisco. The site notes at all dates are just rumours at this stage. Nothing has been confirmed. However, it The Stones media blitz for the Hackney Diamonds album, Ron Wood did confirm that the band is touring in 2024.

https://iorr.org/tour24/

Rumours stops on the tour are Houston, New Orleans, Phoenix, East Rutherford, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Again, we stress, at this stage these are rumours not facts.

What we also know is that ‘Hackney Diamonds’ is not the final Rolling Stones album. Again Wood, the one with the loosest lips, said there was enough for two album recorded during the Hackney Diamonds sessions and from those sessions there will be a second album, including another song with Paul McCartney.

Wood told NME, “He actually played on two tracks, one which we’ve got up our sleeve for, you know, more music to come because we cut about 23 songs and we only picked the first 12”.

This week The Rolling Stones released a remix of ‘Mess It Up’ by German DJ Purple Disco Machine.

