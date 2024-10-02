Paul McCartney Performs 2023 Beatles Song ‘Now and Then’ For First Time Live - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has performed the 2023 Beatles song ‘Now and Then’ for the first time at the first show of the 2024 ‘Got Back’ dates in South America.

The tour opened 1 October 2024 in Uruguay.

Paul opened the show with ‘A Hard Day’s Night’. The song was played six times out of the 18 shows in 2023 with ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ alternating as the opening show on the other 12 shows.

The casualty for the first show was 2018’s ‘Fuh You’ from the 2018 ‘Egypt Station’ album.

The setlist for the first McCartney show of 2024 was:

A Hard Day’s Night (from A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)

Junior’s Farm (single, 1974)

Letting Go (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

She’s a Woman (The Beatles, I Feel Fine b-side, 1964)

Got to Get You Into My Life (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)

Come On to Me (from Egypt Station, 2018)

Let Me Roll It (from Band On the Run, 1973)

Getting Better (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Let ‘Em In (from Wings At The Speed of Sound, 1976)

My Valentine (from Kisses On The Bottom, 2012)

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (from Band On the Run, 1973)

Maybe I’m Amazed (from McCartney, 1970)

I’ve Just Seen a Face (from The Beatles, Help, 1965)

In Spite of All The Danger (recorded as The Quarrymen, 1958, first released on The Beatles, Anthology 1, 1995)

Love Me Do (from The Beatles, Please Please Me, 1963)

Dance Tonight (from Memory Almost Full, 2007)

Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Here Today (from Tug of War, 1982)

Now and Then (from The Beatles, 1967-1979 Blue Album, 2023)

New (from New, 2013)

Lady Madonna (The Beatles single, 1968)

Jet (from Band On the Run, 1973)

Being For The Benefit of Mr Kite (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Something (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Ob-La-Do, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Band On The Run (from Band On the Run, 1973)

Get Back (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970)

Let It Be (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970)

Live and Let Die (from James Bond’s Live and Let Die soundtrack, 1973)

Hey Jude (The Beatles single, 1968)

ENCORE:

I’ve Got A Feeling (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970) (with John Lennon virtual from the Peter Jackson Get Back documentary)

Birthday (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Helter Skelter (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Golden Slumbers (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Carry That Weight (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

The End (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Paul also performs rarities at his soundcchecks before shows. The Uruguay soundcheck setlist was:

Instrumental Jam

Honey Don’t (from the Beatles, Beatles for Sale, 1964)

Honey Hush (Big Joe Turner cover)

Hi, Hi, Hi (single, 1972)

Coming Up (from McCartney II, 1980)

Got to Get You Into My Life (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)

C Moon (b-side of Hi Hi Hi single, 1972)

Let ‘Em In (from Wings, Wings At The Speed of Sound, 1976)

Every Night (from McCartney, 1970)

San Francisco Bay Blues (from MTV Unplugged, 1991)

Ram On (from Paul and Linda McCartney, Ram, 1971)

Midnight Special (from CHOBA B CCCP, 1988)

Queenie Eye (from New, 2013)

Lady Madonna (The Beatles single, 1968)

Paul McCartney’s next show is 5 October 2024 at River Plate Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

