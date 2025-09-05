The Rolling Stones Mark 20 Years of A Bigger Bang - Noise11.com

On September 5, 2005, The Rolling Stones unleashed A Bigger Bang, their 22nd British and 24th American studio album. Now, two decades on, the record has taken on the stature of being the band’s final large-scale studio statement, a return to raw, stripped-down rock and roll after years of experimentation, production sheen, and long gaps between releases.

By the time A Bigger Bang arrived, it had been eight years since Bridges to Babylon (1997). For a band notorious for working at their own pace, fans wondered if The Stones had retired from new material altogether. Instead, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Wood regrouped in Mick’s home studio in France, working with producer Don Was, who had helmed their previous two albums.

The sessions began in late 2004 and ran through 2005, with the goal of capturing the core band without too many outside players. The result was one of their leanest and meanest records in decades, recalling the stripped-back grit of Exile on Main St. and Some Girls rather than the elaborate productions of the ’80s and ’90s.

Musically, the record found The Stones reasserting themselves as a guitar band. Richards and Wood doubled down on riff-driven rockers like Rough Justice, Oh No, Not You Again, and Dangerous Beauty. Jagger, still a commanding presence, leaned into blues, political commentary, and a renewed bite in his delivery.

The title A Bigger Bang referenced not only the ferocity of the music but also Jagger’s interest in physics and cosmology. The cover art itself depicted a fiery explosion — a big bang rendered in visual form.

The album’s production was intentionally raw. Don Was described it as “four guys in a room,” relying less on session musicians and overdubs. Charlie Watts, who had been battling throat cancer during the sessions, gave some of his last full-album performances with the band. His crisp, unshakable drumming is the backbone of the record.

One of the album’s most talked-about moments came in the form of Sweet Neo Con, a scathing critique of the Bush administration and the neo-conservative political movement. Jagger did not disguise his disdain, and the song drew both praise and backlash upon release. Richards, who was less politically inclined, admitted he wasn’t keen on the track but backed Jagger’s right to speak his mind.

Other songs were more personal. Streets of Love, a ballad, became a surprise hit single in Europe, showing Jagger still had an ear for pop balladry. This Place Is Empty, sung by Richards, gave fans one of his most tender lead vocals in years. Back of My Hand harked back to the Delta blues, drenched in slide guitar and swampy atmosphere.

The release of the album launched one of The Stones’ most ambitious tours. The Bigger Bang Tour ran from August 2005 through August 2007, grossing over $558 million — making it the highest-grossing tour of all time at that point. Stadiums, arenas, and even beachside concerts (most famously in Rio de Janeiro, where over 1.5 million fans attended a free show) cemented the band’s status as the world’s biggest live act.

Though the album itself sold modestly compared to classic Stones records, its supporting tour was historic, demonstrating how new music could still propel a veteran band to record-breaking heights.

Tracklisting

Rough Justice

Let Me Down Slow

It Won’t Take Long

Rain Fall Down

Streets of Love

Back of My Hand

She Saw Me Coming

Biggest Mistake

This Place Is Empty

Oh No, Not You Again

Dangerous Beauty

Laugh, I Nearly

