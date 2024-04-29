The Rolling Stones Play First Show On Hackney Diamonds Tour In Houston - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones are back on the road for their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour, their first tour since 2022.
‘Hackney Diamonds’, released on October 2023, was also the fist Stones album of original material since ‘A Bigger Bang’ 18 years earlier in 2005.
These are the first dates for The Stones since the ‘Sixty’ tour in 2022 which concluded in Berlin on 3 August 2022. The only other Stones show was the invite only Hackney Diamonds album launch show at Racket in New York on 19 October 2023.
Here we goooooooo #rollingstones #hackneydiamondstour pic.twitter.com/ORPly6AQEp
— Joey Guerra 🪩 (@joeyguerra) April 29, 2024
The first song of the first show was the classic ‘Start Me Up’ from 1981’s ‘Tattoo You’ with Keith performing his ‘Tattoo You’ lead vocal track ‘Little T&A’ in his segment of the show. However, Keith’s usual two songs in a row was cut back to one. ‘Little T&A’ was performed for the first time since 2016 and has only been played 18 times since 1982.
From the new ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album ‘Angry’, ‘Mess It Up’ and ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ made an appearance.
Mess It Up. #RollingStones #hackneydiamondstour pic.twitter.com/68xJpPQmDZ
— Joey Guerra 🪩 (@joeyguerra) April 29, 2024
‘Out of Time’ is a Stones a rarity and first appeared on the 2022 tour in Europe. This was the first time it was performed by The Stones in the USA.
Mick Jagger says he thinks they’ve never played this song in the US #rollingstones #hackneydiamondstour pic.twitter.com/29ppIPvf4r
— Joey Guerra 🪩 (@joeyguerra) April 29, 2024
The Rolling Stones setlist 28 April 2024, Houston, Texas, USA
Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Get Off My Cloud (from December’s Children, 1965)
Rocks Off (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Out of Time (from Aftermath, 1966)
Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Beast of Burden (from Some Girls, 1978)
Mess It Up (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Honky Tonk Woman (single, 1969)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)
Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (single 1965)
Sympathy #RollingStones #hackneydiamonds pic.twitter.com/kGPtWg8Kpu
— Joey Guerra 🪩 (@joeyguerra) April 29, 2024
The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds dates are:
Apr 28th NRG Stadium HOUSTON, TX with Gary Clark Jr.
May 2nd NOLA Jazz Fest NEW ORLEANS, LA
May 7th State Farm Stadium GLENDALE, AZ with Carin León / Electric Mud
May 11th Allegiant Stadium LAS VEGAS, NV with The Pretty Reckless
May 15th Lumen Field SEATTLE, WA with Joe Bonamassa
May 23rd MetLife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ with TBA
May 26th MetLife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ with Lawrence
May 30th Gillette Stadium FOXBORO, MA with The Red Clay Strays
Jun 3rd Camping World Stadium ORLANDO, FL with Tyler Childers
Jun 7th Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GA with Ghost Hounds
Jun 11th Lincoln Financial Field PHILADELPHIA, PA with KALEO
Jun 15th Cleveland Browns Stadium CLEVELAND, OH with Ghost Hounds
Jun 20th Empower Field at Mile High DENVER, CO with Widespread Panic
Jun 27th Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL with Bettye LaVette
Jun 30th Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL with Lainey Wilson
Jul 5th BC Place VANCOUVER, BC with Ghost Hounds
Jul 10th SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA with The War and Treaty
Jul 13th SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA with The Linda Lindas
Jul 17th Levi’s ® Stadium SANTA CLARA, CA with The Beaches
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE