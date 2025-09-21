The Saints Deliver Final Testament With Chris Bailey On Long March Through The Jazz Age - Noise11.com

The Saints are preparing to release what will stand as their final album with Chris Bailey, Long March Through The Jazz Age, due 28 November through Fire Records. The second single, Judas, has now been unveiled – a haunting, string-laden ballad where Bailey’s unmistakeable voice is draped across the shimmer of a 12-string guitar.

This is not just another Saints record. It is the last word from one of Australia’s most uncompromising frontmen, a man who never looked back and never played the game. Bailey’s voice, weary yet commanding, gives these songs a depth only a lifetime of living, writing and pushing against the grain can create.

The album was tracked at Church Street Studios in Sydney. Bailey and drummer Pete Wilkinson flew in from Europe to cut the record with guitarist/engineer Sean Carey, who had history with The Saints from earlier tours.

They were joined by Davey Lane (You Am I) and a cast of Sydney’s sharpest horn, string and keyboard players, giving the songs a widescreen quality without losing the Saints’ raw edge.

“Chris was a true artist, it was like watching someone paint a fresh artwork every single day,” Carey recalls. Wilkinson adds: “When it came to recording vocals, Chris saved the best until last. His voice had a new-found depth that surpassed anything I’d ever heard before.”

The set mixes chiming guitars with orchestral flourishes, moving from Dylan-like grandeur to stark, poetic balladry. The title track, Carnivore (Long March Through The Jazz Age), with its aching trumpet lines, sits as a centrepiece of Bailey’s final statement.

Nick Cave once said, “In my opinion, The Saints were Australia’s greatest band…. and Chris Bailey was my favourite singer.” This record backs him up.

Long March Through The Jazz Age arrives 28 November on limited edition blue vinyl and CD.

CD Tracklist

Empires (Sometimes We Fall)

Break Away

Judas

Vikings

Gasoline

The Key

A Vision of Grace

Imaginary Fields Forever

Bruises

Resurrection Day

Carnivore (Long March Through the Jazz Age)

Will You Still Be There

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)