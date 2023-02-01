The Smashing Pumpkins To Headline The World is A Vampire Festival - Noise11.com

The Smashing Pumpkins have been revealed as the headline act for an all-new Australian music festival The World Is A Vampire.

The bands on the bill are Jane’s Addiction with Australian acts Amyl & The Sniffers, RedHook, Battlesnake and local acts opening each show.

Also each show will feature professional wrestling matches between Billy Corgan’s NWA(National Wrestling Alliance) and the WAOA (Wrestling Alliance of Australia).

The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins were one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed bands of the 1990s, often cited as one of the most influential acts in alternative rock.

From the instantly recognisable harmonic riff of Cherub Rock and the haunting Disarm from their breakthrough album, 93’s Siamese Dream to the majesty of Tonight, Tonight and the savagery of Bullet With Butterfly Wings from the 10 times platinum monster, 1995’s Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness which was the best-selling double album of the 90’s, through to the bands most recent releases 2018’s Shiny and Oh So Bright and 2021’s Cyr which featured the singles, Solara,The Colour Of Love and Wyttch, The Smashing Pumpkins have been a mainstay in the rock world for over three decades and in 2023 will release their most ambitious work to date, Atum: A Rock Opera In Three Acts.

With their densely layered, diverse sound fusing elements of rock, metal, psyche, shoegaze and electronica, The Pumpkins stand apart from their peers. With over 30 million albums sold to date, the GRAMMY®, MTV, VMA, and American Music Award winning band remains one of the most influential bands in history.

Jane’s Addiction

Jane’s Addiction were one of the first bands from the alt-rock movement to gain both mainstream media attention and commercial success. The band’s first two studio albums, 1988’s Nothing’s Shocking (1988) and 1990’s Ritual de lo Habitual, were released to widespread critical acclaim and gave the world classics like Mountain Song, Been Caught Stealing and Stop! Fusing together a multitude of styles that ultimately led to them being labeled ‘funk-punk’ Jane’s Addiction created a sound all their own and their influence can be heard across nearly every sub-genre of rock music.

Jane’s frontman Perry Farrell’s influence extends far beyond the band and their side projects. He created the iconic Lollapalooza Festival which brought alternative music to the masses from 1991 onwards. This festival was instrumental in creating the culture we recognise and love today.

Amyl and the Sniffers

Melbourne’s Amyl and The Sniffers are one of the nation’s most in demand acts. Since winning the Aria Award for Best Rock Album in 2019 for their self-titled debut, and again in 2022 for their second release, Comfort To Me, plus winning Best Group in the same year, the band have toured relentlessly and gained a well earned reputation for their high octane, in your face live shows.

Their work has been praised globally by NME, Pitchfork and All Music with Happy Mag placing the group at No. 9 on their list of “The 15 Australian female artists changing the game right now”, praising front-woman Amy Taylor for being “one of the hardest rocking people on the face of the planet.”

With comparisons to Iggy And The Stooges, The Damned and The Divinyls, miss Amyl And The Sniffers at your peril.

Redhook

Sydney’s RedHook featuring fiery front woman, Emmy Mack, create experimental, heartfelt and attitude-filled alternative music that fuses multiple genres including rock, rap, metalcore and electronica. They have been on fire since their inception in 2018. With over 2 million streams, a string of 5 Star reviews on Triple J’s Unearthed which resulted in being added to full rotation on the station and played the prestigious Download Festival in the UK all within their formative years! They’ve gone on to win the Unearth Competition, are regulars on Playlists everywhere and appeared on Aussie Fests including Download and Good Things plus they launched their own gender diversity-inspired alternative festival in Sydney – ‘UsFest’.

Battlesnake

While now based in Sydney, seven-piece Battlesnake were forged deep in the fiery pits of the underworld. Their chugging riffs, soaring harmonies, virtuosic soloing and wailing vocals tell tales of wizards, dragons and kings of old…. With their explosive live energy, Battlesnake leave a trail of sonic devastation in their wake.

The World Is A Vampire Festival – April 2023

Saturday, April 15 : Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

Sunday, April 16 : Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Tuesday, April 18: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW *

Wednesday, April 19: Newcastle Entertainment Centre NSW *

Saturday, April 22: Hastings Foreshore, Mornington Peninsula VIC

Sunday, April 23: Kryal Castle, Ballarat VIC

Wednesday, April 26: Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA *

Thursday; April 27: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC *

Saturday, April 29: Nepean Aerospace Park – Penrith NSW

Sunday, April 30: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD

* Battlesnake & local opener not performing at these shows

VIP Packages will soon be available.

Please check the One World website for more information.

TICKET INFORMATION

One World Entertainment Members Pre-sale

Thursday, February 2 @ 9.00am to Friday, February 3 @ 11.00am

General Public On Sale – First Release

Friday, February 3: 12.00pm local time

For ticketing and event information visit

oneworldentertainment.com.au

