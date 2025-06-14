The Who's Lead Singer Is Now Sir Roger Daltrey - Noise11.com

Roger Daltrey has been knighted by King Charles III making his Sir Roger Daltrey for his work with the Teenage Cancer Trust.

In a statement Roger said, “It is a wonderful honour for me and especially for Teenage Cancer Trust. I accept this award not only for myself but on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have given their energy towards making the Teenage Cancer Trust the success it has become. The likes of The Who and their fans, Angie Jenkison, Lindsay Hughes, Des Murphy, Rob Ballantine and the late Chris York are some of many who have done so much to elevate the charity, to the point where it now has 28 specialist units in NHS hospitals across the U.K.”

Roger Daltrey co-founded The Who in London with Pete Townshend, Keith Moon and John Entwhistle in London in 1964. The Who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. The band has announced its final tour.

Musicians with Knighthoods include Ray Davies (The Kinks), Rod Stewart, Van Morrison, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Ringo Starr, Ravi Shankar and Cliff Richard.

