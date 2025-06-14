 The Who's Lead Singer Is Now Sir Roger Daltrey - Noise11.com
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Who’s Lead Singer Is Now Sir Roger Daltrey

by Paul Cashmere on June 14, 2025

in News

Roger Daltrey has been knighted by King Charles III making his Sir Roger Daltrey for his work with the Teenage Cancer Trust.

In a statement Roger said, “It is a wonderful honour for me and especially for Teenage Cancer Trust. I accept this award not only for myself but on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have given their energy towards making the Teenage Cancer Trust the success it has become. The likes of The Who and their fans, Angie Jenkison, Lindsay Hughes, Des Murphy, Rob Ballantine and the late Chris York are some of many who have done so much to elevate the charity, to the point where it now has 28 specialist units in NHS hospitals across the U.K.”

Roger Daltrey co-founded The Who in London with Pete Townshend, Keith Moon and John Entwhistle in London in 1964. The Who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. The band has announced its final tour.

Musicians with Knighthoods include Ray Davies (The Kinks), Rod Stewart, Van Morrison, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Ringo Starr, Ravi Shankar and Cliff Richard.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Guess Who
The Guess Who To Reunite With Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings For First Time In 23 Years

Canada’s The Guess Who have announced they are getting back together for the first time with Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings in 23 years.

8 hours ago
The Kinks The Journey Part 3
The Kinks Premiere Live Version of ‘Sunny Afternoon’ Ahead of ‘The Journey Part 3’

The Kinks have released a live version of their 1966 hit ‘Sunny Afternoon’ recording at the Royal Albert Hall in 1993.

1 day ago
Hank Marvin's Gypsy Jazz
Hank Marvin’s Gypsy Jazz To Play Two Shows In Perth

Hank Marvin Gypsy Jazz is playing occasional shows in 2025 with Perth just announced for two September shows.

2 days ago
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Carnie Wilson Honours Her Father Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson's daughter Carnie Wilson has broken her silence on her father's death.

2 days ago
The Beach Boys, Al Jardine 2012: Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Beach Boys Pay Tribute To Brian Wilson

The Beach Boys have honoured their late co-founder and singer, Brian Wilson.

2 days ago
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Legendary Beach Boys Founder Brian Wilson Dies At 82

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, one of the most influential songwriters of the past century, has died at the age of 82.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
New Rolling Stones Album Is On The Way

The Rolling Stones are working on a new album, after dropping their plans for a huge summer tour.

4 days ago