Throwing Muses Announce Support Acts For Long-Awaited ‘Moonlight Concessions' Australian Tour - Noise11.com

After more than a decade away, alternative rock trailblazers Throwing Muses will return to Australia this December for their first national tour since 2009. The American trio, Kristin Hersh, David Narcizo and Bernard Georges, will perform in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, joined by a lineup of acclaimed Australian artists for what promises to be one of the year’s most captivating concert events.

Joining Throwing Muses across all dates will be Charm Of Finches, the Melbourne folk-pop duo known for their ethereal harmonies and haunting, orchestral soundscapes.

Sisters Mabel and Ivy Windred-Wornes have been steadily gaining international recognition with their lush and literary brand of chamber folk, following their award-winning albums Wonderful Oblivion (2021) and Marlinchen In The Snow (2023).

Melbourne and Sydney audiences will also be treated to a performance from A.C. Saunders, the gravel-voiced singer-songwriter whose storytelling and guitar-driven grit have earned him a loyal following on Australia’s independent circuit.

The tour follows the release of Throwing Muses’ eleventh studio album Moonlight Concessions, released in March 2025.

Formed in 1981 in Newport, Rhode Island, Throwing Muses carved out a unique space in the emerging alternative rock landscape. Their early releases for 4AD Records, including Throwing Muses (1986) and House Tornado (1988), stood apart for their shifting tempos and unorthodox song structures. Frontwoman Kristin Hersh’s raw lyrical honesty and unfiltered emotional delivery made her one of the most distinctive voices of the era.

The band’s early line-up featured Hersh’s stepsister Tanya Donelly, who went on to form Belly and join The Breeders. Hersh continued to lead Throwing Muses through a series of acclaimed releases, including The Real Ramona (1991), University (1995), which produced the US alternative hit Bright Yellow Gun – and Limbo (1996). After disbanding in 1997, the trio reunited several times, recording Purgatory / Paradise (2013) and Sun Racket (2020), both released to critical praise.

With Moonlight Concessions, Throwing Muses sound both renewed and reflective – a balance of quiet introspection and the explosive dynamics that defined their most revered work. Hersh, whose memoir Rat Girl offered a window into the band’s formative years, continues to explore the boundaries between beauty and chaos in her songwriting.

Australian fans have waited more than 15 years to see the band’s kinetic live performances return. The ‘Moonlight Concessions’ Australian Tour 2025 will offer that rare chance – to witness one of the most original and influential alternative rock bands of the 1980s and 1990s performing new material alongside their classics.

THROWING MUSES – AUSTRALIAN TOUR DECEMBER 2025

Friday 5 December – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

with Charm Of Finches & A.C. Saunders

Saturday 6 December – Factory Theatre, Sydney

with Charm Of Finches & A.C. Saunders

Sunday 7 December – Crowbar, Brisbane

with Charm Of Finches

