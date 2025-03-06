Throwing Muses To Tour Australia For First Time in 16 Years - Noise11.com

Throwing Muses are on their way back to Australia for the first time since 2009.

The tour will coincide with the tour Throwing Muses will release their 11th album ‘Moonlight Confessions’ due 14 March. The previous album was ‘Sun Racket’ in 2020.

Check out the track ‘Summer of Love’.

THROWING MUSES

AUSTRALIAN TOUR

DECEMBER 2025

🔗 TICKETS ON SALE NOW 🔗

Friday 5th December – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday 6th December – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Sunday 7th December – Crowbar, Brisbane

Friday 12th December – Rosemount, Perth

Saturday 13th December – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

