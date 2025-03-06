Throwing Muses To Tour Australia For First Time in 16 Years - Noise11.com

Throwing Muses are on their way back to Australia for the first time since 2009.
The tour will coincide with the tour Throwing Muses will release their 11th album ‘Moonlight Confessions’ due 14 March. The previous album was ‘Sun Racket’ in 2020.
Check out the track ‘Summer of Love’.
THROWING MUSES
AUSTRALIAN TOUR
DECEMBER 2025
🔗 TICKETS ON SALE NOW 🔗
Friday 5th December – Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Saturday 6th December – Factory Theatre, Sydney
Sunday 7th December – Crowbar, Brisbane
Friday 12th December – Rosemount, Perth
Saturday 13th December – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
