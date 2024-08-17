 Tim Walz is a Springsteen/Seger Fan, Kamala Harris Is Into Prince and Stevie Wonder - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band perform at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tim Walz is a Springsteen/Seger Fan, Kamala Harris Is Into Prince and Stevie Wonder

by Paul Cashmere on August 18, 2024

in News

Vice President Kamala Harris and her 2024 running mate Governor Tim Walz talked music this week. VP Harris says she is a “hip-hop girl” citing Prince and Stevie Wonder as her favs while Walz tastes are middle-America Springsteen and Seger.

Watch the discussion:

Gov. Walz says, “For me, the transformational piece of music was Bruce Springsteen’s ‘The River’ which was a journey. You know all the tracks and I’m that guy”.

He continues, “My first car, it was the summer of 1980, been saving up. I buy a 1973 orange Chevy Camaro. (It’s) got an eight-track player in it. The previous owner left Bob Seger’s ‘Night Moves’ in there. I listened to it and its kind of the soundtrack of my life of Detroit’s own Bob Seger. What is really great about this is, I have a ’79 International as my car. It has an eight-track player in it. I have the very eight-track to this day”.

Vice President Harris says, “My mother had every Aretha album, and our Christmas gift to my mother, her birthday gift, was always lie, what’s the latest Aretha Franklin record? (Its all on vinyl in the house). That and Stevie (Wonder) and then Miles (Davis) and my dad loved jazz. It was Miles, it was Coltrane”.

However she says she really, really likes Prince. “One of my favourite musicians for when I was younger was Prince. I’ll tell you, so my husband Doug and I, I’m more of a hip hop girl. He is more Depeche Mode. But Prince in the Venn diagram of things, Prince, he and I are the same. Talk about how Prince was with that guitar, man. I almost know by heart every one of those songs”.

