Tina Turner Wildest Dreams 30th Anniversary Edition Announced With Unreleased 1996 Wembley Concert - Noise11 Music News

Three decades after its original release, Tina Turner’s Wildest Dreams returns in an expanded anniversary edition featuring a newly remastered album, rare recordings and a previously unreleased London concert from the Wildest Dreams Tour.

by Paul Cashmere

Tina Turner’s 1996 album Wildest Dreams will be reissued for its 30th anniversary on June 26, with a major archival release that includes newly remastered audio, rare recordings and a previously unreleased concert from the album’s global tour.

The expanded Wildest Dreams (30th Anniversary Edition) will arrive through Parlophone in multiple formats, led by a 4CD and Blu-ray box set. The collection features the original album remastered for the first time, a disc of B-sides and remix material, and the full July 20, 1996 performance recorded at Wembley Stadium during Turner’s world tour. The anniversary package also introduces a remastered version of the concert film Live In Amsterdam / Wildest Dreams Tour on Blu-ray.

The reissue places renewed attention on one of Turner’s most successful later-career albums, released at a point when the singer had already redefined what longevity could look like for a rock and soul artist.

When Wildest Dreams first arrived in April 1996 it was Turner’s ninth solo studio album and part of a creative resurgence that had begun in the 1980s following the success of Private Dancer. By the mid-1990s Turner was already an established global touring force and the album reinforced her position with collaborations that drew together major figures from across the pop and rock landscape.

The new anniversary edition reflects the scale of the original project and the global reach of its accompanying tour. Alongside the remastered studio album, the set presents previously unavailable recordings and archival footage that document the live production that carried Turner across five continents.

The release also highlights the collaborative songwriting that shaped the record, including contributions from Bono and The Edge, Sting, Pet Shop Boys, Sheryl Crow and Barry White.

The centrepiece of the box set is the first official release of Turner’s July 20, 1996 concert at Wembley Stadium in London. Mixed from the original multi-track master recordings by Jon Bailey at AIR Studios in London, the show captures nearly two hours of music drawn from across Turner’s career.

The performance includes major hits such as “The Best”, “What’s Love Got To Do With It”, and her signature rendition of “Proud Mary”, alongside songs from Wildest Dreams including “Whatever You Want” and “Goldeneye”. The Wembley recording documents the stadium-scale presentation of the Wildest Dreams Tour during its peak period.

Also included is the concert film Live In Amsterdam / Wildest Dreams Tour, directed by David Mallet. The film captures Turner’s three-night residency at Amsterdam Arena in September 1996 and was nominated for Best Long Form Music Video at the 1997 Grammy Awards. For the anniversary release the footage has been presented with remastered 96kHz/24-bit stereo audio and newly upscaled 1080p video.

Acclaimed writer and music historian Jason Draper has prepared liner notes for the collection, incorporating new interviews with Turner’s longtime manager Roger Davies as well as producers Trevor Horn and songwriter Holly Knight.

A rare mix of “Goldeneye”, labelled the “A/C Mix”, has also been made available digitally as a preview of the anniversary campaign.

Wildest Dreams arrived more than a decade after Turner’s comeback with Private Dancer in 1984 and showed how she continued adapting her sound to contemporary pop production.

The album’s lead track “Goldeneye” had already become widely recognised as the theme to the 1995 James Bond film of the same name. Written by Bono and The Edge of U2, the song connected Turner to the long tradition of Bond theme recordings while introducing the album’s cinematic tone.

Other highlights included “On Silent Wings”, featuring Sting, and “Confidential”, written and produced by the Pet Shop Boys. “All Kinds Of People” was co-written by Sheryl Crow, while “In Your Wildest Dreams” later appeared as a duet with Barry White.

Tina also recorded a cover of “Missing You”, originally released by John Waite, and revisited the trip-hop classic “Unfinished Sympathy” by Massive Attack, underscoring the album’s broad stylistic range.

Commercially the record performed strongly across Europe and Australia. It reached No. 4 on the UK Albums Chart and was certified double platinum in Britain, while also landing inside the Top 10 across multiple European territories. In Australia the album reached No. 14 on the ARIA chart.

The album’s success launched the ambitious Wildest Dreams Tour, which ultimately became one of the largest solo tours of its time. Over a 16-month run Turner performed 259 concerts across five continents, drawing more than 4.5 million fans.

At the time the tour ranked as the third-highest-grossing solo tour in history, confirming Turner’s reputation as one of the most formidable live performers in popular music.

Thirty years after its release, Wildest Dreams sits as a late-career landmark in Tina Turner’s catalogue, capturing a period when she was simultaneously a chart artist, stadium performer and international pop culture figure.

The anniversary release brings together studio recordings, live performances and film documentation from that era, presenting a fuller portrait of the album and the tour that followed.

For audiences revisiting the record in 2026, the expanded edition also reflects the scale of Turner’s influence, a performer whose work continued to evolve decades after her earliest recordings and whose concerts remained major global events well into the later stages of her career.

WILDEST DREAMS (30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION)

4CD/Blu-ray Track Listing

CD One: Original Album (2026 Remaster)

“Do What You Do”

“Whatever You Want”

“Missing You”

“On Silent Wings”

“Thief Of Hearts”

“In Your Wildest Dreams”

“Goldeneye”

“Confidential”

“Something Beautiful Remains”

“All Kinds Of People”

“Unfinished Sympathy”

“Dancing In My Dreams”

CD Two: Bonus Tracks / Mixes

“In Your Wildest Dreams” – featuring Barry White (Radio Edit)

“Do Something”

“Love Is A Beautiful Thing”

“The Difference Between Us”

“Something Special”

“Something Beautiful Remains” (‘Joe’ Urban Remix Edit)

“Goldeneye” (A/C Mix)

“Goldeneye” (Morales Club Mix)

“Whatever You Want” (The Massive Jungle Mix)

“Whatever You Want” (Tee’s Freeze Mix)

Disc Three: Live at Wembley Stadium (7/20/96)

“Whatever You Want”

“Do What You Do”

“River Deep, Mountain High”

“Missing You”

“In Your Wildest Dreams”

“Goldeneye”

“Private Dancer”

“We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)”

“Let’s Stay Together”

“I Can’t Stand The Rain”

“Undercover Agent For The Blues”

Disc Four: Live at Wembley Stadium (7/20/96)

“Steamy Windows”

“Better Be Good To Me”

“Addicted To Love”

“The Best”

“What’s Love Got To Do With It”

Band introduction

“Proud Mary”

“Nutbush City Limits”

“On Silent Wings”

Blu-ray

Live In Amsterdam / Wildest Dreams Tour (Remastered/Upscaled)

“Whatever You Want”

“Do What You Do”

“River Deep, Mountain High”

“Missing You”

“In Your Wildest Dreams”

“Goldeneye”

“Private Dancer”

“We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)”

“Let’s Stay Together”

“I Can’t Stand The Rain”

“Undercover Agent For The Blues”

“Steamy Windows”

“Givin’ It Up For Your Love”

“Better Be Good To Me”

“Addicted To Love”

“The Best”

“What’s Love Got To Do With It”

“Proud Mary”

“Nutbush City Limits”

“On Silent Wings”

“Something Beautiful Remains”

WILDEST DREAMS (30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION)

2LP Track Listing

LP One

Side One

“Do What You Do”

“Whatever You Want”

“Missing You”

Side Two

“On Silent Wings”

“Thief Of Hearts”

“In Your Wildest Dreams”

LP Two

Side One

“Goldeneye”

“Confidential”

“Something Beautiful Remains”

Side Two

“All Kinds Of People”

“Unfinished Sympathy”

“Dancing In My Dreams”

WILDEST DREAMS (30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION)

2CD Track Listing

CD One: Original Album (2026 Remaster)

“Do What You Do”

“Whatever You Want”

“Missing You”

“On Silent Wings”

“Thief Of Hearts”

“In Your Wildest Dreams”

“Goldeneye”

“Confidential”

“Something Beautiful Remains”

“All Kinds Of People”

“Unfinished Sympathy”

“Dancing In My Dreams”

CD Two: Bonus Tracks / Mixes

“In Your Wildest Dreams” – featuring Barry White (Radio Edit)

“Do Something”

“Love Is A Beautiful Thing”

“The Difference Between Us”

“Something Special”

“Something Beautiful Remains” (‘Joe’ Urban Remix Edit)

“Goldeneye” (A/C Mix)

“Goldeneye” (Morales Club Mix)

“Whatever You Want” (The Massive Jungle Mix)

“Whatever You Want” (Tee’s Freeze Mix)

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