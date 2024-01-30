 Fun Lovin’ Criminals Were Name-Checked In Barry White’s Autobiography - Noise11.com
Fun Lovin’ Criminals Were Name-Checked In Barry White’s Autobiography

by Paul Cashmere on January 30, 2024

in News

Fun Lovin’ Criminals were mentioned by soul legend Barry White in his autobiography after they recorded the homage to White ‘Love Unlimited’ on their ‘100% Columbian’ album.

Watch the full Noise11 interview with Fast from Fun Lovin’ Criminals:

Fast from Fun Lovin’ Criminals was knocked out by White’s acknowledgment. “That was cool. We didn’t speak to him or anything but a few years before he died he wrote an autobiography and we get a call from someone at our label saying ‘you are not going to believe this but he talks about your song in his autobiography’. Of course we picked up the autobiography and there is a section where he talks about people who dedicated songs to him and were inspired by him and how he was so blessed by them. Barry White was a one of a kind”.

Fast explains, “He mentions a few bands in a short bit but then he gives us a whole paragraph where he says “one of the coolest things I ever heard was by this New York cats called Fun Lovin’ Criminals and it’s not a cover of my song but a homage of what my music meant to them”. That was like unbelievable. We love playing that song”.

Barry White died in 2003 at age 58.

Check out the song:

Fun Lovin’ Criminals will return to Australia in February 2024 for their first Australian shows in 20 years.

TOUR DATES – FEBRUARY 2024

Wollongong Wed 14 University of Wollongong, Wollongong
Sydney Thur 15 Metro Theatre, George St. Sydney
Brisbane Fri 16 Triffid, Newstead, Qld
Gold Coast Sat 17 Miami Marketta, 23 Hillcrest Parade, Miami
Canberra Wed 21 Kambri, ANU, Acton
Melbourne Thur 22 Northcote Theatre, Northcote, Melbourne
Adelaide Fri 23 Unibar University of Adelaide,
Perth Sat 24 Fremantle Social Club, Fremantle

Tickets : www.theprestigepresents.com.au/flc

