Tom Waits Marks 25 Years of ‘Mule Variations’ With Previously Unreleased ‘Get Behind The Mule (Spiritual)’ - Noise11.com

In 1999 on 16 April Tom Waits released his 13th studio album ‘Mule Variations’. To mark the 25th anniversary of the album, a previously unreleased version of ‘Get Behind The Mule (Spiritual)’ has been released.

“Definitely part of the original idea was to do something somewhere between surreal and rural,” Waits explained. “We call it surrural. That’s what these songs are—surrural. There’s an element of something old about them, and yet it’s kind of disorienting…”

‘Mule Variations’ was the first album released on ANTI- Records. The label a subsidiary of Epitaph, was founded by Andy Kaulkin. After Waits, the Kaulkin had no trouble enticing other artists such as Solomon Burke, Marianne Faithfull and Mavis Staples across to the label.

“Reaching the 25-year milestone for Anti Records, I am filled with gratitude for Tom Waits and his album, ‘Mule Variations’ album which didn’t just start our label; it sparked a lasting partnership built on trust, creativity, and a love for pushing artistic boundaries,” said Epitaph Founder and CEO Brett Gurewitz. Added ANTI- President Andy Kaulkin: “I’ve personally been a major Tom Waits fan for as long as I can remember. We started the label to release his music. Tom’s embodiment of the spirit of artistic authenticity and resilience was our north star when we started out, and his unparalleled creativity continues to inspire and drive everything we do.”

‘Mule Variations’ was Waits’ first album in six years. It won Waits a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album and was nominated for Best Male Rock Performance for the track “Hold On”.

Waits co-wrote all but four songs (and including ‘Get Behind The Mule’) with his wife Kathleen Brennan. Brennan and Waits have been married since 1980.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

