Travis Scott, Tyla And Vybz Kartel Unite For Tokyo Shot Video For PBT - Noise11.com

Travis Scott has unveiled a new music video for PBT, featuring Tyla and Vybz Kartel. The visually rich clip was filmed in Tokyo and extends the global reach of Scott’s Jackboys 2 project.

PBT blends Afrobeats and dancehall influences, pairing Scott with South African breakout star Tyla and Jamaican icon Vybz Kartel. The track appears on Jackboys 2, the second release from Scott’s Cactus Jack collective.

Directed by Nabil, the video opens across Tokyo’s skyline before shifting into an intimate narrative. Scott and Tyla are shown in separate hotel rooms, preparing in isolation while memories of a previous encounter surface. The story gradually reconnects the pair, ending with a silent reunion and a shared walk into the city night. Vybz Kartel appears as a distant presence, adding weight to the collaboration as the setting erupts into celebration. The Tokyo backdrop reinforces the song’s nocturnal tone, mixing luxury, distance, and desire within a cinematic frame.

Produced by BBYKOBE, PBT highlights the stylistic flexibility of Jackboys 2. The album moves freely between hip hop, Afrobeats, and dancehall without diluting its identity. Scott approaches the track in a restrained, melodic mode, giving Tyla space to anchor the rhythm. Vybz Kartel’s verse adds historical depth, linking contemporary global pop with dancehall’s legacy. The song reflects the wider aim of Jackboys 2, which centres collaboration over genre boundaries.

Released through Epic Records and Cactus Jack, Jackboys 2 debuted at number one in the United States. The album marked Scott’s fifth project to top the Billboard 200.

The set features a broad lineup including Future, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, GloRilla, Sheck Wes, Kodak Black, and Bun B. Bun B also appears throughout the album as host, grounding the project in Southern hip hop tradition.

Houston born Travis Scott remains one of modern hip hop’s most influential figures. His 2023 album Utopia became the highest selling hip hop release of that year. Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour broke attendance and revenue records, becoming the highest grossing rap tour in history. He also became the first rapper to headline a sold out show at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Beyond music, Scott’s impact spans fashion, film, and philanthropy through the Cactus Jack Foundation.

