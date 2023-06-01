Tupac To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star - Noise11.com

Late rapper Tupac Shakur is to be honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday that the iconic rapper would be honoured on the famed landmark more than 26 years after his death.

His sister, Sekyiwa ‘Set’ Shakur, will accept the honour on behalf of the hip-hop star’s family during an unveiling ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on 7 June.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary. This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement. “Surely, as one of L.A.’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars.”

Jamal Joseph, a friend of the Shakur family and Tupac’s godfather, will speak at the event, as well as filmmaker Allen Hughes, director of the 2023 docuseries Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur.

Tupac will be immortalised with the 2,758th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Recording.

He was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996 at the age of 25.

