Twilight At Taronga 2026 To Bring Australian Music Icons To The Stage Against Sydney Harbour Backdrop - Noise11.com

The much-loved Twilight At Taronga summer concert series will return to Taronga Zoo in February 2026, once again combining live music, family entertainment, and wildlife conservation in one of Sydney’s most breathtaking outdoor venues.

Set against the panoramic views of Sydney Harbour, the 2026 Twilight At Taronga line-up delivers a showcase of Australian favourites across five weekends from 6 February to 7 March. Each night invites audiences to experience performances surrounded by the sights and sounds of the zoo, with ticket sales helping fund the construction of Taronga’s new Wildlife Hospital.

The 2026 event will kick off with a tone with a mix of folk, pop, and indie rock. Melbourne’s The Paper Kites open the season on Friday, 6 February. Known for their beautifully crafted harmonies and cinematic folk sound, The Paper Kites have become one of Australia’s most internationally recognised indie acts since their 2013 debut States. They’ll bring tracks from their acclaimed 2021 album Roses alongside favourites like Bloom and Electric Indigo.

The following morning, children will take centre stage as Emma Memma brings her colourful, inclusive show to the Lil’ Twilight session on Saturday, 7 February. Former Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins has built a new generation of fans with her combination of music, movement, and sign language.

That same evening, Sydney’s own Cloud Control and The Preatures will take to the stage for an electric night of alternative pop and indie energy. Cloud Control, whose debut Bliss Release won the 2011 ARIA for Best Independent Release, will share the night with The Preatures, returning after a long hiatus following their 2017 album Girlhood.

The second weekend brings Northern Beaches favourites Sons Of The East on Friday, 13 February. Blending folk, blues, and country influences, their live shows have built an international following thanks to songs like Into The Sun and Miracle.

On Saturday, 14 February, it’s time to turn the clock back with Classic Hits Live – a celebration of Australian rock featuring Richard Clapton, Ross Wilson, Wendy Matthews, Mi-Sex, and Spy Vs Spy. Between them, these legends have delivered some of the biggest hits in Australian music history, from Girls On The Avenue to Eagle Rock and Let’s Go Crazy.

Folk singer-songwriter Xavier Rudd continues the run on Saturday, 21 February. Renowned for his spiritual connection to land and culture, Rudd’s performances blend didgeridoo, percussion, and roots music in an unmistakably Australian sound that’s earned him fans across the world.

The following week will feature three nights of chart-topping Australian talent. The Rubens open on Thursday, 26 February, bringing their soulful rock anthems Hoops and Live In Life. Friday, 27 February sees Vera Blue headline, showcasing her striking vocals and electro-folk soundscapes, while Dope Lemon – the laid-back moniker of Angus Stone – will close the February sessions with his smooth, psychedelic grooves on Saturday, 28 February.

March begins with Marlon Williams on Thursday, 5 March. The New Zealand-born crooner is celebrated for his rich voice and genre-blending albums, including Make Way For Love and My Boy. Friday, 6 March will turn up the energy when Bliss N Eso take the stage, one of Australia’s most successful hip-hop acts with hits like Addicted and Moments.

The season wraps up on Saturday, 7 March, with the world’s leading ABBA tribute show Bjorn Again ensuring Twilight At Taronga ends on a disco high. Expect sequins, singalongs, and all the hits – from Dancing Queen to Mamma Mia.

“Twilight at Taronga continues to be one of Sydney’s most unforgettable summer experiences – where music, nature, and purpose come together under the stars,” said Nick Boyle, Executive Director of Taronga Zoo. “Every ticket sold helps support Taronga’s vital conservation programs and the development of our new wildlife hospital.”

Presale tickets for Twilight At Taronga 2026 open to Zoo Friends and members from 12 pm AEDT on Tuesday, 28 October, with general sales starting Thursday, 30 October at 12pm AEDT.

TWILIGHT AT TARONGA 2026 LINE-UP

Friday 6 February – The Paper Kites | Gates 6 pm

Saturday 7 February – Emma Memma (Lil’ Twilight) | Gates 9 am

Saturday 7 February – Cloud Control and The Preatures | Gates 6 pm

Friday 13 February – Sons Of The East | Gates 6 pm

Saturday 14 February – Classic Hits Live featuring Richard Clapton, Ross Wilson, Wendy Matthews, Mi-Sex, Spy Vs Spy | Gates 6 pm

Saturday 21 February – Xavier Rudd | Gates 6 pm

Thursday 26 February – The Rubens | Gates 6 pm

Friday 27 February – Vera Blue | Gates 6 pm

Saturday 28 February – Dope Lemon | Gates 6 pm

Thursday 5 March – Marlon Williams | Gates 6 pm

Friday 6 March – Bliss N Eso | Gates 6 pm

Saturday 7 March – Bjorn Again | Gates 6 pm

https://twilightattaronga.org.au/our-line-up-is-here/

https://www.facebook.com/twilightattaronga

