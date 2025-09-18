UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Add Brisbane Date to Big Love World Tour - Noise11.com

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell are bringing their Big Love World Tour to Brisbane, with a newly added show at Fortitude Music Hall on Monday 26th January. The unmistakable voice behind UB40’s biggest hits will once again deliver a reggae-infused celebration of the band’s legendary catalogue.

Fuelled by the anthems that propelled UB40 to more than 70 million record sales worldwide, Ali Campbell and his band have made their mark with timeless hits including Red Red Wine, (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You and Kingston Town. Since forming in 1979, the band has notched 50 UK chart singles and enjoyed massive international success, including here in Australia.

Speaking about the tour, Ali Campbell said, “Really excited to be coming back to Australia. The connection we’ve built over the years with our Aussie family is a special one – can’t wait to be back down under once again.”

The tour promises a formidable live set spanning over four decades, with Ali staying true to the authentic reggae sound that launched his career in the late 70s. Supported by a powerhouse nine-piece band, the show brings UB40’s classics to life with energy and authenticity. Music critics and fans alike describe this line-up as “the most authentic realisation of UB40’s original aim of advancing reggae in all its guises.”

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell – Big Love Australia Tour 2026

Newly Added Show:

Monday 26th January – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Pre-sale: Monday 22nd Sept, 10.00am – Wednesday 24th Sept, 9.00am

General sale: Wednesday 24th Sept, 10.00am

Existing Shows:

Sunday 18th January – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

Special guests: The Bamboos, Drax Project & Drea

Wednesday 21st January – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Thursday 22nd January – State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday 24th January – Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Sunday 25th January – The Star Theatre, Gold Coast QLD

Tickets are available via Face To Face Touring

