Van Halen ‘1984’ Turns 40 - Noise11.com

‘1984’, Van Halen’s last album of the era with David Lee Roth, turned 40 years old this week.

Bass player Michael Anthony posted to his socials, “I can’t believe it’s been 40 years since the release of 1984!! The only #1 single we would ever have, “Jump”, had everyone thinking we were going mainstream, but we were still rocking!! Just give ‘Girl Gone Bad a listen, one of my favorite jams with Ed and Al!!!🔥Gonna make a cocktail and give this a LOUD listen today…Miss ya Ed”.

‘1984’, the sixth Van Halen album, was released on 9 January, 1984 and was the first album by a major act released that year. Sammy Hagar fronted Van Halen for the next four Van Halen albums and then Gary Cherone joined for the ill-fated ‘Van Halen III’ album.

“1984” marked a departure from Van Halen’s traditional sound, incorporating more synthesizers. The album’s opening track, “Jump,” prominently features Eddie Van Halen playing the synthesizer. Despite initial concerns among fans, the use of synthesizers contributed to the album’s commercial success.

The single “Jump” became one of Van Halen’s most successful songs. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, reaching No. 1 in the United States. The song’s catchy keyboard riff and energetic chorus contributed to its widespread popularity.

The album cover features a distinctive image created by graphic artist Margo Nahas. It depicts a cherub smoking a cigarette and donning sunglasses while displaying angel wings. The cover art is memorable and adds to the overall aesthetic of the album.

“1984” was the last studio album recorded with lead singer David Lee Roth during Van Halen’s initial run. Roth left the band in 1985, and Sammy Hagar later replaced him. The album captures a significant era in Van Halen’s history with Roth as the frontman.

Roth returned for one final album in 2012. ‘A Different Kind of Truth’ was the last ever Van Halen album. It came 14 years after Cherone’s ‘Van Halen III’.

“1984” remains a pivotal album in Van Halen’s discography, not only for its commercial success but also for its impact on the sound of the 1980s. The incorporation of synthesizers, the chart-topping single “Jump,” and the distinctive album cover all contribute to the album’s enduring popularity.

‘1984’ track listing:

• 1984

• Jump

• Panama

• Top Jimmy

• Drop Dead Legs

• Hot For Teacher

• I’ll Wait

• Girl Gone Bad

• House Of Pain

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

