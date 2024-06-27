 Van Morrison Duets Album On The Way - Noise11.com
Van Morrison Duets Album On The Way

by Music-News.com on June 28, 2024

in News

Van Morrison has dusted off tracks from his vault for his upcoming album, ‘New Arrangements And Duets’.

Van Morrison has revealed the record contains just a “small percentage” of the unreleased material he has in his archive that he plans to release.

It features a host of duets with Willie Nelson, Joss Stone, Curtis Stigers and Kurt Elling, which were recorded between 2018 and 2019.

On Instagram, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer shared: “This album represents a small percentage of the huge amount of unreleased material we are hoping to roll out in the near future, rather than letting it gather dust in some archive.”

The collection will arrive on September 27.

Van’s last project was the covers album ‘Accentuate the Positive’.

He previously insisted he is only motivated to do things that inspire him, not what other people want him to do.

Morrison told Vintage Rock magazine last year: “I’m not interested in what other people want me to do or what they expect. I think if you’re successful, then you should be able to do what you want. So I enjoy doing this music. I have always enjoyed it… I just do what I like with music that inspires me and has always inspired me. So there’s no particular reason. It’s just what I want to do.

I can do it, you know?”

The ‘New Arrangements And Duets’ tracklisting:

1. ‘Ain’t Gonna Moan No More’ – with Kurt Elling
2. ‘Broken Record’ – with Kurt Elling
3. ‘Avalon of the Heart’
4. ‘Close Enough for Jazz’ – with Curtis Stigers
5. ‘I’ll Be Your Lover Too’
6. ‘Only a Dream’
7. ‘So Quiet in Here’
8. ‘Someone Like You’ – with Joss Stone
9. ‘The Beauty of the Days Gone By’
10. ‘The Master’s Eyes’
11. ‘So Complicated’
12. ‘Choppin’ Wood’
13. ‘You Gotta Make It Through the World’
14. ‘What’s Wrong With This Picture’ – with Willie Nelson
15. ‘Steal My Heart Away’ – with Willie Nelson

