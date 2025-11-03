Volumes Announce Fifth Album Mirror Touch With New Single ‘S.O.A.P.' - Noise11.com

Los Angeles progressive metalcore force Volumes will return in December with their fifth studio album Mirror Touch. The album will be released digitally on 12 December 2025 via Fearless Records, with physical editions to follow on 27 February 2026. To mark the announcement, the band have unveiled the visualiser for their new single ‘S.O.A.P.’, signalling the next evolution of their sound.

Now 15 years into their career, Volumes-featuring Michael Barr (vocals), Raad Soudani (bass), Myke Terry (vocals) and Nick Ursich (drums)-have weathered multiple line-up changes, creative reinventions and industry shifts, yet remain one of the most consistent and inventive acts to emerge from the djent and metalcore scenes of the late 2000s.

Formed in Los Angeles in 2009 by guitarists Daniel Braunstein and Diego Farias, Volumes carved a distinct niche within the burgeoning progressive metalcore movement. Their debut EP The Concept Of Dreaming (2010) and breakthrough first album Via (2011) immediately caught attention for their technical grooves and dual-vocal dynamics. Via hit number one on the iTunes Metal Chart, setting the band apart from the wave of djent acts that followed.

Follow-up albums No Sleep (2014), Different Animals (2017) and Happier? (2021) showcased Volumes’ willingness to evolve. Different Animals marked the first appearance of vocalist Myke Terry (formerly of Bury Your Dead), while Happier? welcomed the return of original frontman Michael Barr after a five-year absence. The reunion was bittersweet-guitarist and founding member Diego Farias passed away in 2020, just as the band was regaining its footing.

Despite the loss, Happier? became a creative rebirth. Noise11 reported at the time that the record blended introspection with aggression, reflecting the band’s resilience. Volumes have also shared stages with heavyweights like Born Of Osiris, Dance Gavin Dance, Ice Nine Kills, and Counterparts, bringing their signature two-headed vocal energy to audiences across North America and Europe.

The new single ‘S.O.A.P.’ is a sonic assault that fuses industrial textures, brutal breakdowns and a slick, modern production style. The band describes it as “about pure and impure indulgence. Good versus evil. Playing with fire or magic-the lines are blurred here. We self-nurture habits that are deemed immoral, although who is the person making that decision for us?”

With its relentless riffing, electronic edge and interplay between Barr’s screams and Terry’s melodic hooks, S.O.A.P. signals Volumes’ heaviest and most confident material in years. The song’s accompanying visualiser amplifies its intensity, hinting that Mirror Touch will be both conceptually bold and musically uncompromising.

Mirror Touch Track Listing

Sidewinder

Bottom Dollar

Bad Habit

California

Adrenaline

Stitch

S.O.A.P.

Dream

Worth It

Suffer On (Feat. Black Sheep Wall)

Volumes’ journey has been one of persistence and reinvention. Since their early days blending metalcore, hip-hop and jazz influences, the band has helped define the modern djent sound. Their total streaming numbers have surpassed 167 million in the U.S. alone, a testament to their enduring fan base and crossover appeal.

With Mirror Touch, Volumes continue to push forward. The band’s partnership with Fearless Records-a label they joined in 2016-remains central to their creative evolution, allowing them to experiment while maintaining the sonic identity that made Via and No Sleep cult favourites.

If S.O.A.P. is any indication, Mirror Touch will be both a reflection and a reinvention-embracing the darkness and light that has defined Volumes’ sound for a decade and a half.

