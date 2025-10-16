WILSN Blooms Into Full Soul Power With New Album ‘Bloom' - Noise11.com

Australian soul singer WILSN has released her long-awaited second album Bloom, recorded in New York City with members of Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Thee Sacred Souls and Charles Bradley’s band. The album captures the timeless warmth of late-60s soul while declaring a bold new chapter in the Melbourne artist’s career.

“I think I’ve had enough life lessons, I’m ready for the flower to bloom,” WILSN, real name Shannon Busch, sings on the album’s title track – a lyric that perfectly frames her journey from Melbourne’s inner north to the heart of Brooklyn’s retro soul scene.

Alongside the album’s release comes the new single Weightless, a tender, floating love song that blends dreamlike harmonies with grounded emotional truth. “Weightless is about falling into that rare kind of love that both grounds you and lifts you up at the same time,” WILSN explains. “That feeling of complete freedom and safety all at once.”

While WILSN’s debut album Those Days Are Over earned her the 2023 AIR Award for Best Independent Soul/R&B Album, Bloom takes her sound deeper into the roots of the genre that first inspired her. Recorded live to tape at Brooklyn’s Hive Mind Recording studio, the album was co-produced by Billy Aukstik – trumpeter and music director for Charles Bradley – alongside longtime collaborator Stephen Mowat.

The project brings together a dream lineup of musicians from Daptone Records’ extended family, with members of Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings and Thee Sacred Souls lending their chops to the sessions. One of the album’s highlights, Waiting For You, was co-written with Sharon Jones’ legendary guitarist and bandleader Binky Griptite.

“The album as a whole is much bigger than just the title track,” WILSN says. “It’s 14 songs exploring love, loss, hope and everything in between. Recording it in New York City with such inspiring soul musicians was a magical experience, and every track became a piece of my heart.”

WILSN’s connection to New York soul runs deep. The seeds were first planted when she opened for Charles Bradley at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel several years ago. Bradley’s bandleader Billy Aukstik was immediately struck by her voice and kept in touch, leading to their eventual collaboration in Brooklyn.

Now, that long friendship has flourished into an album that stands proudly among modern soul’s best, carrying the fire and finesse of the Daptone legacy while injecting WILSN’s distinct Australian perspective.

Bloom is bursting with highlights – the fierce Keep Walkin’, the jubilant Big Star, the horn-driven The Way and GIRL, a radiant ode to female friendship. Each song showcases WILSN’s commanding vocals, steeped in emotion and supported by the warmth of live instrumentation.

Her music has already found a strong audience on social media, with millions of views across TikTok and Instagram, while major radio support from triple j, Double J and BBC Radio 6 Music has brought her soulful sound to international attention.

WILSN says she hopes listeners will experience Bloom the way albums used to be heard – in one sitting, from start to finish. “I want people to dance to the album, drink some wine and have a good time,” she says. “I hope they listen to the whole album from start to finish, old-school.”

WILSN Live Dates

Friday 17 October – Northside Records (Instore), Fitzroy, Melbourne

Friday 7 November – The Curtin, Carlton, Melbourne

Friday 21 November – Rockwiz, Live At The Gardens

