The Meltdown To Release New EP Perseverance With Soulful Single Nobody's Girl - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s acclaimed soul collective The Meltdown will head out on a European tour from October 31. Dates will start in Stockholm, Sweden.

THE MELTDOWN

EU / UK TOUR 2025

Fri 31 October Stockholm – Suede // Selling Fast

Sun 2 November Hamburg – Kent Klub // Selling Fast

Mon 3 November Berlin – Lido // Selling Fast

Tue 4 November Paris – New Morning // Limited Tickets

Thu 6 November Saint Martin – Espace du Roudour

Fri 7 November Ergué-Gabéric – Lathena // Selling Fast

Sat 8 November Rouen – Le 106 // Selling Fast

Sun 9 November London – The Jazz Café // Limited Tickets

Tue 11 November Breda – Mez // Limited Tickets

Wed 12 November Utrecht – TivoliVredenburg // Limited Tickets

Thu 13 November Amsterdam – Paradiso Noord // Limited Tickets

Fri 14 November Rotterdam – LantarenVenster // Sold Out

The Meltdown return have a brand-new release, the Perseverance EP, due out on 31 October. Ahead of the record, fans will get their first taste with the single Nobody’s Girl, arriving on all streaming platforms from 26 September.

The new track sees The Meltdown doing what they do best: melding classic soul textures with heartfelt storytelling. Nobody’s Girl carries the emotional weight of a love song but with the uplift of a gospel-infused anthem, blending frontman Simon Burke’s distinctive vocals with the group’s lush horn arrangements, rolling keys and fluid rhythms.

It’s the first new collection of material since their 2022 album It’s A Long Road, and it finds the Melbourne outfit once again proving why they’re one of Australia’s most loved soul ensembles. The title Perseverance is more than a name-it speaks to the themes of resilience, endurance and faith that thread through the EP’s songs.

The Meltdown has carved out a unique place in the local and international soul landscape. With Burke at the helm (vocals, keys, songwriting), the line-up features Lachlan McLean (saxophone), Ryan Monro (bass), Tom Martin (guitar), Hugh Harvey (drums) and Eamon McNellis (trumpet, horns). Together, they’ve forged a reputation for live performances that feel both intimate and electrifying.

Each member brings an unmistakable character to the mix: McLean’s saxophone lines swoop and glide, Monro’s bass anchors the groove, Martin’s guitar offers understated colour, Harvey drives the pulse with precision, and McNellis’ trumpet brightens the sound with radiant horn work. At the centre is Burke’s unmistakable voice, equally capable of deep vulnerability and soaring strength.

The chemistry between the players is what makes their records resonate. On Perseverance, that dynamic is front and centre, captured with warmth and honesty. It’s music that calls back to timeless soul while staying firmly grounded in today’s storytelling.

Building Momentum

Earlier in 2024, The Meltdown released the single It’s Too Late, which quickly became a fan favourite for its raw, heartfelt delivery. That track hinted at the musical direction the band was taking, paving the way for Nobody’s Girl. Where It’s Too Late was brooding and reflective, the new single moves with a sense of release and affirmation.

The band say the EP is about facing down challenges with grace. Much like their name suggests, The Meltdown find beauty in the cracks, unearthing stories of love, longing and survival. Fans of classic R&B, gospel and soul will find much to connect with, but so too will listeners seeking music that speaks directly to the heart.

