Don West Signs With Kobalt, Releases Debut Album Give Me All Your Love - Noise11.com

Kobalt has announced the signing of rising Australian soul artist Don West, as the publisher takes on his global songwriting rights.

The move arrives as West’s debut album, Give Me All Your Love, reaches listeners and charts, cementing his position on the modern soul scene. Briese Abbott, Kobalt’s Head Of Creative Services Australia & New Zealand, described West as both charismatic and grounded. Abbott said West’s love of classic soul and blues, combined with his coastal upbringing, shaped a sound that feels both nostalgic and contemporary.

Kobalt’s international infrastructure will now support West’s songwriting, across sync, covers and global placements.

Don West first emerged in the live circuit in 2019, opening for Lime Cordiale before he had officially released a song. He went on to share tracks via triple j Unearthed, posting Money in 2019 and Equaliser in 2020, the latter featuring Hayley Mary. His debut EP arrived in November 2024, with standout songs Small Change and Friends attracting attention.

Those releases led to festival slots at SXSW Sydney and Byron Bay Bluesfest, building his profile among Australian festival audiences.

West carried his momentum through 2025, releasing singles Send It Back, Julia, and Give Me All Your Love, ahead of the full album. Give Me All Your Love was released in November 2025, it peaked at number 25 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The album’s chart position marks a promising start for a young artist working within the rich lineage of soul music.

West cites classic names such as Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield as inspiration, alongside contemporary acts like Jalen Ngonda and Thee Sacred Souls.

Those touchstones are evident in West’s songwriting, where classic soul motifs meet modern production and a coastal Australian sensibility.

The result is a voice that nods to tradition, while asserting a distinct identity for a new generation of soul fans.

After a sold-out European debut tour, West is returning to Australia for a headline run and a series of festival appearances to round out the year. A further global tour is planned for 2026, positioning West as an artist with international ambitions and growing demand.

Management at FRNDS praised the partnership with Kobalt, crediting Briese, Simon and the international teams for their early support of West’s songwriting.

Publishing representation from Kobalt opens opportunities beyond album sales, including placements in film, television and advertising. For a songwriter steeped in classic and contemporary soul, those placements can amplify both reach and revenue streams. Kobalt’s experience in building international careers suggests West’s material will be positioned for broader exposure.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)