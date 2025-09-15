Worm Girlz Drop Messed-Up ‘Seventeen' Video, Announce Debut Album Tour - Noise11.com

Meanjin alt-rock troublemakers Worm Girlz have officially unleashed the music video for their latest single, ‘Seventeen’, and it’s as chaotic, dark, and brilliant as you’d expect. The clip comes courtesy of the triple J Unearthed NIDA competition, and it’s safe to say the band went all-in on weird.

Vocalist Lauren Rowe says the shoot was “a deliciously gross, chaotic mess,” crediting director Ava Rusch for dragging the band-and the audience-into the song’s “uncomfortable darkness.” Designer Ella Wilkinson added extra goo, slime, and general wormy chaos, while the memory of Betty (RIP) haunted the underworld set. Lauren admits, “It took a whole worm farm to pull this together, but every second was pure joy.”

‘Seventeen’ is some of Worm Girlz’s sharpest, angriest work yet, tackling predatory behaviour and systemic BS head-on with the kind of rage and vulnerability that makes the band’s voice impossible to ignore.

WATCH: ‘SEVENTEEN’ (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Alongside the video, Worm Girlz have revealed they’re hitting the road for their debut self-titled album, due October 31, with shows across Naarm/Melbourne, Meanjin/Brisbane, and Gadigal/Sydney in November and December. Fans can expect their signature theatrical chaos live, featuring tracks like ‘Get Ugly’, ‘Go Fishing’, and of course, ‘Seventeen’.

Worm Girlz Album & Tour Dates:

Wed 15 – Fri 17 Oct – SXSW Sydney

Fri 14 Nov – Lulie Tavern, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Sat 15 Nov – Blute’s Bar, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Fri 5 Dec – Oxford Art Factory, Gadigal/Sydney NSW

Since forming in March 2023, Worm Girlz-Jade Montgomery, Angie Gale, Isabella Wood-de-Melo, Lauren Rowe, and Nikolai Bray-have been carving out a space as one of Australia’s most fearless new acts. From touring with WAAX and Crywank to supporting Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Spiderbait, and Betty Taylor, they’ve racked up stage cred fast.

Their releases, from ‘Dirt’ to ‘Cool Girl’ and ‘Not My Body’, are as unflinching as they are addictive, blending hard-hitting social commentary with razor-sharp wit. Proudly queer and unapologetically themselves, Worm Girlz have built a devoted army of “wormz” who thrive on self-expression, weirdness, and chaos.

